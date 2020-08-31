﻿

38 7 percent Canadian GDP drop

Government data showed that Canada's second-quarter annualized GDP shrank 38.7% on quarter.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 31, 2020 2:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

38.7% Canadian GDP drop

On Friday, Government data showed that Canada's second-quarter annualized GDP shrank 38.7% on quarter, slightly better than -39.4% expected. Later today, July PPI will be expected at -2.3% on month and Building Permits at +4.0%.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/CAD remains capped by a declining trend line in place since March and by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands below its neutrality area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3320. The nearest support would be set at yearly bottom at 1.2950 and a second one would be set at set at October 2018 low at 1.2790 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex CAD

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, Nasdaq 100, Gold forward returns over Easter: The Week Ahead
Today 02:13 AM
Bitcoin forecast: BTC could retest $70k before its next leg lower
Yesterday 11:48 PM
USD/JPY eyes 152, Crude oil stabilises above $80: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
FTSE analysis: UK stocks extends rally on dovish BoE
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises to record high after the Fed boosts rate cut bets
Yesterday 01:42 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Weak manufacturing PMIs boost early ECB rate cut calls
Yesterday 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Market trader analysing data
US dollar, Nasdaq 100, Gold forward returns over Easter: The Week Ahead
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:13 AM
    japan_09
    USD/JPY eyes 152, Crude oil stabilises above $80: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:02 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD analysis: Weak manufacturing PMIs boost early ECB rate cut calls
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:30 AM
        aus_10
        AU employment data leaves no room for RBA easing: AUD/USD, AUD/CHF
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 01:54 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.