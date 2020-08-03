03 08 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | GlaxoSmithKline | Societe Generale | Heineken | MTU Aero Engines...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 3, 2020 4:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices mixed | TA focus on MTU Aero Engines

INDICES
Friday, European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.89%, Germany's DAX 30 fell 0.54%, France's CAC 40 shed 1.43%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1.54%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
66% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged Friday.
28% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 30% Thursday (below the 20D moving average).
44% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 45% Thursday (below the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 1.36pt to 26.66, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Financial Services, Utilities
3mths relative low: Telecom., Energy

Europe Best 3 sectors
real estate, financial services, technology

Europe worst 3 sectors
automobiles & parts, construction & materials, travel & leisure


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 4bps to -0.54% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 2bps to -19bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
FR 08:50: Jul Markit Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 52.3
GE 08:55: Jul Markit Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 45.2
EC 09:00: Jul Markit Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 47.4
UK 09:30: Jul Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 50.1
FR 10:00: Jul New Car Registrations YoY, exp.: 1.2%
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.56%
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.57%
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.56%


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, strengthened further, as EUR/USD kept trading at levels below the key 1.1800. GBP/USD remained capped by the 1.3100 level. USD/JPY ran up to a high of 106.43 before retreating to levels below 106.00.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,973 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
GlaxoSmithKline, a global healthcare company, announced that it and French drug firm Sanofi are in advanced discussions with the European Commission for the supply of up to 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Company added: "The vaccine candidate developed by Sanofi in partnership with GSK, is based on the recombinant protein-based technology used by Sanofi to produce an influenza vaccine, and GSK's established adjuvant technology. The doses would be manufactured in European countries including France, Belgium, Germany and Italy."


#GERMANY#
MTU Aero Engines, a German maker of aircraft engines, reported that 2Q net income slumped to 13 million euros (adjusted net income at 33 million euros) from 103 million euros in the prior-year period. 2Q Adjusted EBIT plunged 76.1% to 42 million euros on revenue of 776 million euros, down 30.2%.

From a daily point of view, the share price is stuck within a falling wedge since June. a break above the falling wedge, would call for a new up leg towards 187.75E and the horizontal resistance of March at 225E in extension. Alternatively, below 135E look for 118.75E and 97.75E in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


#FRANCE#
Societe Generale, France's third-largest bank, said that it swung to a 2Q net loss of 1.26 euros from a net income of 1.05 billion in the prior-year period. The Bank pointed out: "The Group's commercial cost of risk (expressed as a fraction of outstanding loans) amounted to 97 basis points in Q2 20, (...) or 1,279 million euros. (...) two non-cash exceptional items (...) a -684 million euros expense in respect of the goodwill impairment of the Global Markets & Investor Services CGU and a -650 million euros expense in respect of the impairment of deferred tax assets."


#SPAIN#
Santander, a major Spanish bank, said it is facing a potential Consumer Financial Protection Bureau enforcement action. Details of the potential violations are not available.


#BENELUX#
Heineken, a major Dutch brewer, reported that it swung to a 1H net loss of 297 million euros from a net income of 936 million euros in the prior-year period. 1H adjusted operating profit slumped to 827 million euros (a 53% organic decline on year) on revenue of 9.24 billion euros (down 16% organically). The Company pointed out that revenue and expenses were significantly impacted by COVID-19. It proposed not paying an interim dividend.


#ITALY#
Ferrari: 2Q results expected


#SWITZERLAND#
Novartis, a Swiss maker of pharmaceutical products, announced that the European Commission has granted the approval for Cosentyx (secukinumab) for the treatment of 
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents.

Roche, a Swiss drug giant, reported that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorisation for Rozlytrek (entrectinib) for the treatment of patients with solid tumours expressing a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion.
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
Today 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
Today 03:11 AM
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Disinflation trend a headache for hawkish Bank of Japan
Today 01:01 AM
Turo IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Turo
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Crude oil, ASX 200 look ripe for a bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:56 PM
USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
Yesterday 06:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Oil rig in the sea
USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 06:53 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil, gold: Impact of latest geopolitical headlines didn’t last long
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 15, 2024 02:00 AM
      Research
      US dollar bears remain undeterred: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 15, 2024 01:45 AM
        gold_08
        Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 12, 2024 12:08 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.