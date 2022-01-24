Asian Open: Wall Street posts late-stage gains after turbulent start

The minor gains on Wall Street may not look like much initially, but they become more impressive when compared to their initial losses of around -5%.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 24, 2022 10:20 PM
Close-up of stock market board
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Monday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 99.13 points (0.29%) to close at 34,364.50
  • The S&P 500 index rose 12.19 points (0.28%) to close at 4,410.13
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 71.182 points (0.49%) to close at 14,509.58

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 0 points (0.23%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,139.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -300 points (-1.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,288.37
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -480 points (-1.95%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 24,176.46
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -75 points (-0.49%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,333.24

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -196.98 points (-2.63%) to close at 7,297.15
  • Europe's Euro STOXX 50 index fell -175.2 points (-4.14%) to close at 4,054.36
  • Germany's DAX index fell -592.75 points (-3.8%) to close at 15,011.13
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -280.8 points (-3.97%) to close at 6,787.79
20220125moversCI

Late recovery on Wall Street

The combination of geopolitical tensions with Russia and Ukraine alongside a very hawkish Fed continued to spook equity sentiment overnight. European equity markets embraced the risk-off mood seen in Asia with DAX, CAC and STOXX all falling over -3.8% and the FTSE down -2.6%. This mood was extended into the Wall Street open with the Nasdaq -5% and the S&P500 down -4.5%, yet recoveries saw these heavy losses  to diminish then turn into minor gains of around 0.3 – 0.5%.

Given the major benchmarks had all probed key support levels then the rebounds look more in line with a bear-market rally than one of the final low. But if tensions over Ukraine are to magically subside then perhaps we can take the latter scenario a little more seriously. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed the day with a bullish hammer back above the 50-day eMA and the VIX retreated back to 30.08 after printing an intraday high of 38.80.

Omicron weighs on US PMI’s

On the economic data front, flash PMI’s were missed. Germany’s manufacturing and services PMI’s beat expectations with the latter expanding (over 50) after a 1-month hiatus. Yet US manufacturing and services PMI’s expanded at a slower pace and below expectations, with services falling to 50.9 from 57.6. Yet the impact of economic data on prices appears less potent this week as fear remains the main driver, whether it be fuelled by the Federal Reserve or Russia.

The dollar retained its safe-haven bid

The US dollar was the strongest major currency and up against all of its peers during risk-off trade. The US dollar index (DXY) broke to a 2-week high, in line with our bullish bias. USD/JPY snapped a 4-day losing streak and held above the 113.50 bullish pinbar low. USD/CAD hit a 2-week high and cleared the 1.2620/30 resistance zone.

AUD/USD fell around -1.34% and reached our target around 0.7100 near the base of the broken trendline. We’re happy to step aside of now, given the fact it has since recouped around half of yesterday’s losses. EUR/USD saw a false break of 1.1300 – a level we wanted to see breakdown to confirm the resumption of its downtrend. Like the Aussie we’ll step aside for now.

EUR/GBP hit target after pulling back to the weekly pivot point and forming a bullish hammer on the hourly chart. Given the subsequent pullback we’re happy to step aside and see if a higher low is now formed and can reassess fresh longs ahead of the European open.

 

Read our guide on the US Dollar Index (DXY)

 

AU inflation and business confidence up next

Australia releases Q4 inflation data at 11:30 AEDT. Inflationary fireworks are not to be expected but, if strong enough, could force the RBA to scale back stimulus. Business conditions for December are also released at the same time although it’s possible we’ll see a knock in confidence, assuming it captures the impact of the latest surge of covid ahead of Christmas.

Oil shakeout continues

Prices continue to correct in a volatile manner on WTI and brent. A wide-legged Doji formed on WTI’s daily chart yet closed above 84.0 to show demand at lower levels despite higher levels of volatility. Its trend structure remains bullish so we anticipate a break to new highs, but we are clearly still in a shakeout period so will wait for further evidence of swing low.

Elsewhere in commodities, gold formed a bullish engulfing day which reaffirms out view that it is headed for 1855 where a strong confluence of resistance levels meet. Silver sold off for a second day but is trying to build a base above the 23.72 resistance level.

ASX 200 to track Wall Street higher?

This image will only appear on cityindex websites!

20220125asx200ci

 

Read our guide on the ASX 200 trading guide

 20220125moversASXci

ASX 200: 7139.5 (-0.51%), 24 January 2022

  • Real Estate (1.45%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (-1.58%) was the weakest
  • 3 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 135 (67.50%) stocks advanced, 58 (29.00%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +9.28% - Uniti Group Ltd (UWL.AX)
  • +3.54% - Goodman Group (GMG.AX)
  • +3.14% - Mercury NZ Ltd (MCY.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -3.5% - Mineral Resources Ltd (MIN.AX)
  • -0.74% - CSL Ltd (CSL.AX)
  • -0.9% - Xero Ltd (XRO.AX)

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220125calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices ASX Australia 200 Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.