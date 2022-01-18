Asian Open: The dollar rises with yields as Wall Street suffers

Rising yields continued to dominate sentiment overnight, a move which began in Asia then extended its way through the European and US sessions.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 18, 2022 10:44 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Tuesday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -534.34 points (-1.51%) to close at 35,368.47
  • The S&P 500 index fell -85.74 points (-1.84%) to close at 4,577.11
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -400.836 points (-2.57%) to close at 15,210.76

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -59 points (-0.8%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,349.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -250 points (-0.88%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,007.25
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 59 points (0.25%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 24,171.78
  • China's A50 Index futures are up 50 points (0.33%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,347.27

20220119moversCI

US traders returned to their desk and simply continued the trends that were seen in Asia; sell bonds and equities, buy the US dollar. The US 10-year rose +5 bps to 1.87% which is its highest level in two-years. And both impressive and underwhelming at the same time is to see the European 10-year yield rise to a 2.5 year high of -0.03%.

The rate-sensitive technology sector led declines which saw the Nasdaq 100 fall -2.6% and closed at a 3-month low. The Dow Jones closed firmly beneath its 50-day eMA to a 3-week low and the S&P 500 closed below 4600 and trend support on the daily chart. The VIX (volatility index) rose to a 1-month high of 22.87.

USD/JPY gave back the day’s gains after failing to hold above the 115 handle and trend resistance, leaving a bearish pinbar in its wake. However, both the US dollar and Japanese yen were the strongest major currencies yesterday, so it is a stalemate with both showing relative strength against their peers.

The euro was the weakest major currency, seemingly on the basis of yield differentials as rising US yields outpaced their European counterparts. EUR/USD bears made ‘short’ work of key support at 1.1386 by cutting through it like a hot knife in butter. Falling around -0.7%, it was its most bearish session in over four-weeks and trades just 20 pips above our initial 1.13 target. As mentioned in our video, we suspect the corrective high was seen last week, just below 1.15.

WTI hits a 7-year high

In yesterday’s video we noted WTI’s potential for it to test $85 and, at the time of writing, it is on the cusp of closing above that level to 7-year high. On one hand, that it closed a few ticks from the daily high can be a sign of confidence. Yet on the other, it has closed just a few ticks above the October high. So a bit more clearance of that key level would have been nicer. Therefore, our conclusion from yesterday still stands; how prices reaction around these highs is key for its near-term direction.

 

The ASX 200 is expected to open below 7400

20220119asx200ci

 

With US cash markets and Asian indices in the red, the ASX 200 is also expected to get dragged down with equity market sentiment. Futures currently suggest an open around 7350 (use that with a large pinch of salt), but it is likely to be beneath trend support. If so, it provides a clear level for bears to fade into if they want to retain a bearish view over the near-term. Due to the prominent bearish candles since it topped around 7600, the bias was for a downside break so now we need momentum to drive it lower in line with that bias.

20220119moversASXci

ASX 200: 7408.8 (-0.11%), 18 January 2022

  • Utilities (-0.57%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (0.23%) was the weakest
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 101 (50.50%) stocks advanced, 89 (44.50%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +7.04% - Imugene Ltd (IMU.AX)
  • +6.86% - JB Hi-Fi Ltd (JBH.AX)
  • +6.33% - Liontown Resources Ltd (LTR.AX)

Underperformers:

  • ·-7.51% - AVZ Minerals Ltd (AVZ.AX)
  • ·-3.53% - Virgin Money UK PLC (VUK.AX)
  • ·-3.43% - Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX)

 

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220119calendarAEDT

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices USD EUR ASX Australia 200 WTI

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.