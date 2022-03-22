USD/ZAR pushing 5-month lows ahead of SARB

Whether the central bank raises rates by 25bps or 50bps may depend on the outcome of the CPI report!

March 23, 2022 5:33 AM
Board of currencies

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) meets on Thursday this week to decide how much it should raise interest rates.  Expectations are for a 25bps hike to 4.25%, however it is possible the central bank may hike 50bps in the wake of the sudden explosion is commodities, specifically oil, since the beginning of the Russia/Ukraine war.  The last time the SARB met was in January, before the invasion began and it hiked 25bps. It has now hiked rates by 25bps at each of its last 2 meetings. Ahead of the meeting on Wednesday, South Africa will release February’s CPI report.  Expectations are for 5.8% YoY vs 5.7% YoY in January.  If the inflation reading comes in hotter than expected, will the SARB hike by more the 25bps? 

What are emerging markets?

USD/ZAR has been moving lower since making a high in March 2020 near 19.3390.  The pair pulled back and made a low on January 8th, 2021 at 13.4058.  USD/ZAR then bounced to the 50% retracement level from that timeframe near 16.3724 on November 26th, 2021.  This was also the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the high of August 20th, 2021 to the low of September 10th, 2021.  The pair has been moving lower since.

20220322 usdzar daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/ZAR now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/ZAR has been moving lower in an orderly channel since the November 26th, 2021 highs.  On Tuesday, the pair broke below the 50% retracement level from the low of June 4th, 2021 to the November 26th, 2021 highs, near 14.4127.  Support below is at the bottom trendline of the channel near 14.6500, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the recently mentioned timeframe near 14.5127. Horizontal resistance is above at 15.0244 then again at 15.1810.  Above there, resistance is at the top, downward sloping trendline of the channel near 15.3800.

20220322 usdzar 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The South African Reserve Bank meets on Thursday and is expected to hike rates by 25bps.  However, on Wednesday, South Africa will release CPI.  Whether the central bank raises rates by 25bps or 50bps may depend on the outcome of the CPI report!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex SARB USD/ZAR

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.