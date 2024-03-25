USD rallies on hawkish Fed, although USD/JPY falters below 152: Asian Open

Market Summary:

The US dollar rallied for a second day on Friday, closed above 104 and was the strongest forex major last week following hawkish comments from a key Fed member

Fed member Bostic anticipates just one 25bp cut this year (down from two previously) and is less confident about the inflation path

Yet US yields were lower, with the 10-year and 20-year closing beneath their 200-day average at 4.2% and 4.46% respectively

President Biden signed a $1.2 trillion spending package to keep the government funded through the rest of the fiscal year

Whilst the US dollar was stronger on Friday overall, it failed to rise against the Japanese yen which saw USD/JPY retrace lower without testing 152 – a level it has not traded at since 1990

AUD/USD is forming a potential head and shoulders pattern on the daily chart, with a break below 65c confirming the move and bring 64c into focus (although the pattern projects a downside target around 0.6336

EUR/USD closed beneath its 200-day average and 200-day EMA on Friday, with a break below 1.08 now on the agenda for bears

The Japanese yen was the second weakest currency last week (behind the New Zealand dollar0, helping to send the Nikkei 225 to a fresh record high and extend its lead above 40k

54% of economists polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to hike interest rates again this year, and possibly take the cash rate to 0.25% (it’s currently 0% after a 10bp hike this month)

Gold prices fell for a second day following its failed attempt to break and hold above $2200

Crude oil prices were lower on Friday and flat last week, on talks of a ceasefire in Gaza

Events in focus (AEDT):

10:50 – BOJ monetary policy minutes

16:00 – Japan’s coincident and leading indicators

23:00 – US building permits

23:35 – Fed member Bostic speaks

23:30 – Canadian manufacturing sales

01:15 – BOE member Mann speaks

01:30 – US Dallas Fed manufacturing business index

01:30 – Fed governor Cook speaks

US dollar index technical analysis:

The US dollar index has more than reversed its post-FOMC losses, rising to a 14-day high and closing above its 200-day average and EMA for a second day. A bullish engulfing candle also formed on Thursday to show demand for the US dollar around 103. The next key level for bulls to conquer is the bearish trendline form the 2022 high. Given its significance, the bias is for a retracement ahead of an anticipated breakout. Therefore, pullbacks towards the 200-day averages (~103.57) could be appealing to bullish dip buyers. 105 is the next upside target if or when prices break above the 2022 trendline.

USD/JPY technical analysis:

The market seems to be doing the BOJ’s work for them by selling off below 152. We saw a similar scenario back in November when USD/JPY remained hesitant to test, let along break above, the 152 level. A small doji formed on Friday and snapped an 8-day wining streak, so the bias for today is to fade into any move towards 152 with a stop above, with 151 being an initial target – a break beneath which brings 150 into focus.

