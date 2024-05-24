USD/JPY: Japanese disinflationary pressures build casting doubt over future BOJ hikes

Be it headline or underlying price pressures, both are experiencing deep disinflation, casting doubt over the ability for the Bank of Japan to deliver more than the one rate hike already delivered.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 10:41 AM
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Japanese headline and underlying inflation is slowing quickly
  • A sustained increase in inflation will likely require stronger Japanese household spending
  • Little evidence the weaker yen is flowing through to sustainably higher prices
  • Markets pare Fed rate cut bets in 2024, encouraging USD/JPY dip buying

Inflation not moving in the right direction for BOJ

Prospects for a sustained lift in inflationary pressures in Japan looks to be slowly slipping away, unless large wage increases from employers can permanently boost aggregate demand. Because looking at the trajectory for price pressures right now, it’s difficult to see the virtuous cycle between higher wages and inflation continuing beyond the short-term. Be it headline or underlying price pressures, both are experiencing deep disinflation, casting doubt over the ability for the Bank of Japan to deliver more than the one rate hike already delivered.

Japanese disinflation intensifies

Consumer price inflation slowed to 2.5% in the year to April, according to data released by the Japanese government, down from 2.7% reported in the 12 months to March. Core inflation which excludes fresh food prices was even softer, easing to 2.2% from 2.6%. That’s important as it’s the inflation figure targeted by the BOJ.

While the core reading was in line with expectation and remains above the BOJ's 2% target, it’s now down a two full percentage points from the highs hit in early 2023 and is trending lower. It’s a similar story for CPI ex-energy and food which slowed sharply in the past year, coming in at 2.4% from 2.9% in March.

japan inflation april 2024

Source: Refinitiv 

With the Japanese economy shrinking in the first three months of the year, hopes for a sustained lift in inflation rest largely on the household sector, with positive real wages growth set to provide tailwinds for flagging household spending. If it doesn't, it's incredibly difficult to see the BOJ delivering further rate hikes. Even with the weaker Japanese yen, there’s little evidence in upstream price measures to suggest that’s flowing through to broadly higher consumer prices.

That’s problematic for the BOJ and markets who still have around 15 basis points of hikes priced from the bank over the next year. With resilient US economic data seeing Fed rate cut bets dwindle to less than 30 basis points this year, yield differentials between the two nations remain at historically elevated levels, incentivising traders to continue buying dips in USD/JPY.

fed funds 2024 curve may 24

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q2 2024

USD/JPY grinding towards 158

Having managed to clear resistance at 156.55 and the high of 156.78 on Thursday, USD/JPY looks like it may retest the high of 158 set at the start of May. One trade option would be to initiate longs here with a stop below 156.55, providing a risk-reward of two to one for those targeting 158. In a perfect world, the trade would be more appealing if we saw a dip back towards 156.55, improving the risk reward of the trade.

One thing for traders to consider is the likelihood that market activity will slow today given the proximity to Memorial Day in the US on Monday. While lower volumes often encourage a risk-on environment, something that would usually assist USD/JPY gains, it can also amplify volatility. Make sure you have stops in place.

jpy may 24

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: BoJ USD/JPY FX Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold, Wall Street slammed as PMI data stifles hopes of Fed rate cuts
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Markets pull back despite Nvidia rally
Yesterday 05:50 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls Ahead of March High
Yesterday 05:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: FOMC Minutes Delay New Record Highs
Yesterday 05:03 PM
Bitcoin, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD Probes Record Highs, ETH/USD ETF in Focus
Yesterday 01:49 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits a record high, boosted by Nvidia earnings
Yesterday 01:13 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BoJ articles

japan_02
USD/JPY: Waning inflationary pressures, steady BOJ bond buying points to upside risks
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 01:54 AM
    japan_09
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Caught Between Key Levels at 152 and 155
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 7, 2024 05:36 PM
      japan_09
      USD/JPY: Japan provides a big hint on what may prompt further BOJ yen intervention
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 29, 2024 10:42 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY plunges 400 pips after suspected intervention
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 29, 2024 05:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.