Commitment of traders report (COT):

The commitment of traders (COT) report shows how large speculators are positioned across futures markets on the CME exchange.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 12:44 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Market positioning from the COT report - as of Tuesday 12th December 2023:

  • Large speculators increased their gross-short exposure to crude oil for a ninth week
  • Net-short exposure to JPY/USD futures fell to a 19-week low
  • Net-short exposure to AUD/USD futures fell to an 18-week low
  • Large speculators were bullish on GB/USD futures for a second week
  • Net-short exposure to the US 10-year bond note fell to a 37-week low

 

20231218cotnetCI 20231218cotpctrankCI

  

US dollar index positioning – COT report:

Traders were net-short the US dollar for a second consecutive week, according to data compile by IMM (International Monetary Market). They were also the most bearish on the US dollar in three months across all pairs and G10 currencies. The fact they flipped to net short before the Fed’s dovish pivot suggests there could be further downside for the US dollar, but when you consider it has fallen -3.8% over the past 10 weeks then one should be on guard for a technical bounce or two along the way.

20231218cotusd

 

GBP/USD (British pound futures) positioning – COT report:

Large speculators were their most bullish on GBP/USD futures in 12 weeks last week. And that was before the BOE pushed back on hopes of an early rate cut. Short interest has continued to fall whilst long interest has perked up, which suggests there could be further upside for the British pound in the weeks ahead.

20231218cotGBP

 

 

WTI crude oil (CL) positioning – COT report:

Crude oil has fallen nearly 30% over the pasty 11 weeks. That stat along should be enough to make one wary of shorting crude oil around current levels, but we also have the fact that large speculators increased their gross-short exposure for a ninth consecutive week and pushed their exposure to a level which could be considered a sentiment extreme. Add in the fact that oil has fallen for eight consecutive weeks and formed a doji week, then the case for a countertrend bounce becomes quite appealing.

20231218cotWTI

 

JPY/USD (Japanese yen futures) positioning – COT report:

Traders continue to trim their gross-short exposure to the Japanese yen, although it should be noted that bulls are yet to return in force. This has helped USD/JPY fall to a 4-month low and break beneath its 200-day average and suffer its worst week in five months. However, given it has fallen for five consecutive weeks, USD/JPY bears may want to be cautious around current levels and be on guard for a technical bounce – even if the bias is for a weaker pair in the months ahead.

20231218cotJPY

 

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones positioning – COT report:

The relentless rally on US indices continues. The Dow Jones reached a record high last week and asset managers are now their most bullish in 19 weeks, yet do not appear to be at a sentiment extreme. We’re now in the second half of December, a time of year associated with strong gains. But will history repeat, given we have already seen a strong rally in the first half of the month? Futures markets have just opened for the week and have gapped higher, which indicates they have every intention of bidding the markets higher in line with their seasonal tendency. But traders would be wise to see how the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 react around their record highs, because a pullback from those levels also suggests a pullback on the Dow Jones.

20231218cotindices

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment USD/JPY Oil GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
Dollar rallies, Russell 2000 sees profit-taking
December 15, 2023 07:30 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: Winning Streak Stretches to 7 Weeks – Why that Could Be a Bullish Sign
December 15, 2023 03:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks extend gains ahead of PMI data
December 15, 2023 01:28 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
December 15, 2023 10:12 AM
USD/JPY in focus for BOJ meeting and US inflation report: The Week Ahead
December 15, 2023 01:26 AM
AUD/USD holds firm after its post-FOMC breakout: Asian Open
December 14, 2023 10:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Research
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
December 4, 2023 02:12 AM
    japan_08
    Yen bulls return, EUR/USD benefits from soft dollar bets: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 28, 2023 02:47 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Nasdaq, crude oil analysis: COT report – Nov 20, 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 20, 2023 01:48 AM
        Research
        EUR, AUD, CAD, WTI analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 14, 2023 01:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.