USD/CAD technical analysis: How to trade the Loonie

In this brief article, I will discuss what levels to watch and how to trade the Loonie.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 4:00 AM
Downwards trend with red arrow
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/CAD technical analysis
  • How to trade the USD/CAD
  • US CPI: What are analysts expecting?

Market Outlook Central Banks

 

All eyes are on the US inflation report, due for release on Thursday, which could trigger a much-needed sharp move in FX markets following a very dull last few days. Among the major FX pairs, the USD/CAD is one that is gearing up for a sharp move. In this brief article, I will discuss what levels to watch and how to trade the Loonie. But first, let’s remind ourselves what to look out for in Thursday’s CPI report.

 

US CPI: What are analysts expecting?

 

Analysts expect the US CPI data to show inflation had risen to an annual pace of 3.2% in December on a headline basis, from 3.1% in November. On a monthly basis, CPI is seen rising 0.2% following a 0.1% increased previously. The “Core” (ex-food and energy) reading is anticipated at 3.8% y/y or 0.3% m/m.

 

For more details, read our CPI preview article, written by my colleague Matt Weller.

 

USD/CAD technical analysis

USD/CAD technical analysis

Source: TradinView.com

The overall trend of the USD/CAD remains bearish, although this is subject to change should we see a strong CPI report on Thursday. The slope of the 200-day is negative and there is a bearish trend line in place, and not to mention the fact that the Loonie has been making lower highs ever since peaking in November.

 

At the time of writing, the USD/CAD was testing a key area of potential resistance around 1.3380 to 1.3420 area. This is where the North American currency pair had previously found strong support on a few occasions back in September, before giving way in the middle of December, when the Fed signalled 3 rate cuts are forthcoming in 2024. The selling gathered pace as the market priced in even more rate cuts for 2024. But after making a low late in December at around 1.3177, the USD/CAD has managed to bounce by a good 200+ pips to get here with investors reducing expectations of a major dovish policy shift. So far, the bulls have held their ground as they attempt to establish a base here.

 

How to trade the USD/CAD

 

Heading into the FOMC day, it is essential to watch what the USD/CAD decides first rather than pre-empting the move, unless done so with a very small position.

 

A clean break above this 1.3380-13420 area could pave the way for a run towards the next key resistance area around 1.3480 to 1.3500, where the 200-day average meets the point of the origin of the last breakdown in December.

 

However, if support at 1.3345 gives way instead, then this could pave the way for a run towards the December low at 1.3177.

 

Remember, if you miss the original move, the market does tend to give multiple opportunities to trade in your desired direction. So, you don’t need to pre-empt the move or chase it aggressively when it starts to move. You will get retracements on the lower time frames.

 

FX technical analysis video

For technical analysis on major FX pairs indices and gold, I have discussed those in this video:

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: USD CAD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD Forecast: Why Copper’s Weakness Could Drag Aussie Down
Today 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted ahead of tomorrow's CPI report
Today 02:24 PM
DAX outlook remains positive amid ECB rate cut expectations
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:41 AM
Gold isn’t responding to shifts in US interest rate like it used to
Today 03:57 AM
USD/JPY: Japanese wage growth slumps in blow to BOJ’s rate hike ambitions
Today 12:47 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

Apply now highlighted in newspaper
NFP Preview: USD/CAD Bounce Nears 1.3385 Resistance Ahead of Jobs Reports
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
January 4, 2024 02:57 PM
    canada_02
    USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 21, 2023 05:30 PM
      Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 20, 2023 08:23 PM
        USA flag
        US CPI Preview: USD/CAD Nears 200-Day EMA Ahead of Inflation Data
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 11, 2023 03:24 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.