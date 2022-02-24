US Dollar soars on Russian invasion

Look for the technical levels to see where price may pause or even reverse!

February 25, 2022 3:45 AM
multiple currencies

The US Dollar took to flight as Russia moved swiftly and aggressively into Ukraine.  The US Dollar is looked at as a safe haven currency, as many investors believe that the US government will support the dollar under any circumstances.  (The Japanese Yen and Gold are other safe havens.) As the US Dollar moves higher, many of its counter currencies are moving lower.  Below are a few of the big movers today and levels where price may pause or even reverse.

What are safe havens?

EUR/USD

EUR/USD has been moving lower since the potential invasion was first announced on February 11th.  The pair was trading above 1.1400 in that day.  Yesterday, we pointed out the long upper wicks on the daily timeframe, which indicated that buyers were in early in the session, only to be overtaken by sellers later in the day.  This was an indication that prices may move lower.  EUR/USD sliced though November 24th lows at 1.1186 and is closing in on the January 28th los of 1.1121. Below there is long term horizontal support at 1.1020. The bottom trendline of the channel currently in crosses near 1.0950. (Note that often when there is a false breakout above the channel, as we saw earlier this month, price will often move to test the other side of the channel).

20220224 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

GBP/USD

Except for a three-day period in mid-January, GBP/USD has been trading below a trendline dating to July 30th, 2021.  Today, price is down over 200 pips as the pair sliced through the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.3513 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the December 8th, 2021 lows to the January 13th highs. GBP/USD is currently sitting below the January 27th lows at 1.3357.  With such a big move on the day, one must consider that the pair may be ready for a bounce (at least short term).  Horizontal support is at 1.3278 and then the December 8th lows of 1.3160.  If price breaks below there, it can easily fall to the psychological round number resistance of 1.3000.

20220224 gbpusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade GBP/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

USD/CAD

USD/CAD is following the US Dollar higher.  As we wrote about last week, with the price of crude moving higher, USD/CAD should have been moving lower.  But it wasn’t!  Therefore, it could follow the DXY higher.  This is what happened today.  Now, what happens when Crude Oil moves lower?  What happens if the BOC is less hawkish than expected next week?  The pair could move even higher!  Resistance isn’t until 1.2963, which is the highs from December 20th, 2021.  Above there, 1.2990 and 1.3122 are both long-term horizontal resistance levels.

20220224 usdcad daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

With Russia invading Ukraine on a massive scale today, the US Dollar went bid as traders moved into the safe haven currency.  However, there must be an area where price has moved too far, too fast, in some of the US Dollar pairs.  Look for the technical levels to see where price may pause or even reverse!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Russia EUR USD US Dollar Russia Ukraine conflict

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.