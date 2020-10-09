The Forex Market and Presidential Terms

How has the forex market performed around different US Presidential terms? Read on to discover what history can tell us about the Forex market and the President.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 9, 2020 8:39 PM
Federal reserve USD $100 note
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

(1) The US Dollar and the President’s Party
At first, many traders are surprised to learn that there is rarely a direct, straightforward relationship between the President and forex market performance. But considering that the President represents just one branch of the US government, every currency pair involves (at least) an entire other country’s government, and that many of the most important market developments (cough COVID-19 cough) are entirely outside the control of a single politician, it starts to make more sense that the President is just one of many important factors to consider.

All of that said, there has been a consistent pattern of the US dollar strengthening under Democratic Presidents and generally weakening under Republicans dating back to the 1980s. As the chart below shows, Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama presided over periods where the US dollar index generally rose, whereas George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump have all seen the greenback move lower under their leadership:

The USD has performed better under Democrats than Republicans

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Viewed this way, a chart spanning over 30 years with seemingly obvious takeaways for the global reserve currency (buy/hold USD under Democratic Presidents and sell/short it under Republican Presidents) is impressive, but we would caution traders against reading too much into it. After all, holding a single trade for 4-8 years based on just one indicator would test most readers’ patience. More importantly, this entire sample size covers just 5 unique Presidents, so it may not be as significant as it initially appears. At a minimum, longer-term traders should keep this possible relationship in mind as one factor informing their outlook toward the greenback.

(2) The Current State of the Race
Despite taking one on the proverbial chin four years ago, polls are still one of the best tools to use to handicap the likely results in November (or at a minimum for insight into what the market is expecting). As of writing in mid-October, Joe Biden holds a strong nearly 10-point lead across an average of major polls, though President Trump still holds an advantage in the Electoral College and there's always the risk of a "polling error" like we saw in 2016:

Chart comparing popularity of US presidential candidates with Biden majority . Published in Oct 2020. From Real Clear Politics

Source: RealClearPolitics

(3) Election 2020: What happens next?
Looking ahead, forex traders must navigate many unknowns, from the path the COVID-19 pandemic carves out to the identity of the world’s most powerful politician come January 2021. While there is some historical evidence that a Democratic victory on Election Day could provide a tailwind to the US dollar, readers are encouraged to maintain a flexible mindset and avoid allowing their personal political leanings to impact their trading.

We’ve seen many elections across the globe in our 20+ year history, so no matter what November brings, you can trust that we will continue to offer the tools, support, and insights to help you navigate the markets in the months to come and put you in the best position to find success.

If you have any questions about how we can help you in your trading, please reach out today!


Related tags: DXY Forex USD Election

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        Forex trading
        Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 6, 2025 05:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.