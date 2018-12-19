Stocks cheer signs of Italy breakthrough

A more convincing patina of positive sentiment in Europe with help from Italy.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 19, 2018 6:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

A more convincing patina of positive sentiment in Europe with help from Italy.

Spread goes seasonal

With Italy’s stock market out in front, at least some of the lift is attributable to the latest sign of a thaw in relations between Rome and Brussels. The reported agreement between the Commission and Italy’s coalition to settle for a 2.04% deficit, vs. the non-compliant 2.4% Rome initially proposed, adds more impetus to already ongoing benchmark bund-BTP yield spread contraction. The 16.4 basis point spread narrowing at, last look, is the fastest since June. Still, there have been other sessions over the past few months when the rates have coalesced at a similar pace. A lack of detail in the reports and a possible ‘sell-the-news’ reaction could even limit the positive reaction that has bolstered Milan stock markets and pulsated a brighter mood more broadly.

BTP yield set for early 2019 test

That includes the euro where single currency bulls have been handed further impetus to extend the bounce since Friday. A key target remains $1.1428, the last clean spike high before weakening that eventually saw EUR/USD bottom at $1.1266 at the end of last week. As for Italian bonds, the game was up for BTP sellers when its yield trend line established in September caved towards the end of last month. The kick off point of the rise at almost 2.7 basis points now looks like an objective. A gap created by Wednesday’s rapid BTP price bounce could attract opportunist bond selling, interrupting the rate of yield deceleration momentarily. But a revival of anxieties that underpins the yield looks unlikely to be sufficient to halt its fall.  Italian shares may therefore have a smoother road ahead. The euro should also have a moderate tail wind. Still, market structural considerations in early 2019—ECB bond buys coming to an end; higher Italian supply—could pressure BTPs anew in a few weeks. Investors will keep an eye on key yield support.

Fed to stress data-dependence

In the nearer term, the next challenge for markets in Europe and beyond will be the Federal Reserve’s decision this evening that is unlikely to back Fed fund market expectations pointing to only one rate rise in 2019. Avenues for disappointment therefore remain, even if the dot plot of FOMC rate forecasts duly turns lower and the statement turns unmistakeably dovish. Isolated exceptions aside—like November payrolls—U.S. economic data continue to portray a solid economy. Hence a clear signal that tightening has run its course is probably off the cards. And the Fed will probably flag the next “data-dependent” rise sometime in the first half of 2019. The immediate effect of such a reminder from the FOMC would be a reinvigorated dollar and all that that has implied this year, with underpinned Treasury yields that call for another re-think for investors tempted to dip back into the water. Commodity-related currencies like the Aussie and yuan and other troublesome FX markets like the euro and sterling will also probably lose traction apparently gained this week. Equity markets have barely needed such cues in recent weeks to head lower. A broader ‘risk-off’ would be sufficient to confirm the widely anticipated end to 2018 that stock markets already point to.

Related tags: Bonds Euro Interest rates Shares market Italy Forex EUR

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
By:
David Scutt
January 14, 2025 10:50 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
      Gold trading
      Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 11:04 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.