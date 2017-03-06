something for everyone this week 2688232017

There’s something for everyone this week: rate decisions from the Reserve Bank of Australia and European Central Bank; the UK’s budget, and the monthly US […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 7, 2017 4:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

There’s something for everyone this week: rate decisions from the Reserve Bank of Australia and European Central Bank; the UK’s budget, and the monthly US nonfarm payrolls report, among other things. The RBA is widely expected to deliver a neutral or perhaps a slightly hawkish policy statement as there has been no significant deterioration in Australian economic data since the bank’s last meeting in February. The ECB’s policy decision will be more interesting in my view. With the Eurozone inflation climbing back to 2% and higher in some countries (e.g. Spain where CPI inflation is at 3%), Mario Draghi and his colleagues may hint at the prospects tapering of QE early. If so, this would be bullish for the euro. However, if Mr Draghi dismisses the rise in inflation as temporary then there is a possibility we may see some weakness in the single currency instead. As far as the US nonfarm payrolls is concerned, well this will be the last set of employment data ahead of next week’s rate decision. It appears as though a rate hike in the US is imminent next week. On Friday, the Fed Chair Janet Yellen echoed her colleagues’ hawkish message and more or less confirmed that interest rates would be raised. However, she also made it clear that this should not be interpreted as signalling a faster cycle of rate rises in the future. This may mean that even if the Fed does raise rate that the dollar could actually weaken after an initial spike higher, because by then (a) it could be that the move may already be fully priced in and (b) that the prospects of a longer-than-expected pause may see the buck pause for breath.

Related tags: budget ECB Fed Forex NFP trading

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest budget articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
By:
Matt Simpson
March 5, 2024 04:36 AM
    UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
    Market Reaction to Sunak's Spending Spree
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 11, 2020 10:53 AM
      Currency prices
      World Governments Respond to Coronavirus
      By:
      March 10, 2020 11:56 AM
        TV Screens showing stock values
        Should Traders Buy the Dip? That Depends on Policymakers
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 9, 2020 01:16 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.