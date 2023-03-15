Sentiment improves as China data boosts hopes of 5% growth

The government’s recent 2023 growth target of ‘around’ 5% seems to be on track according to the NBS, which helped commodity FX and indices rise during the Asian session.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 15, 2023 2:20 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

China’s banks lent a record ¥4.9 trillion in January as the economy reopened form lockdowns. And there was some anticipation to see whether the new loans were making their way through the economy to aid the governments GDP target of ‘around’ 5% this year. Early data suggests they are.

 

20230315chinaData

 

  • Retail rose to 3.5% as expected, up from -1.8% previously
  • Fixed asset investment rose 5.5%, above 4.4% expected and 5.1% prior
  • Industrial output rose 2.4% y/y (whilst this was below estimates of 2.6% y/y, is a big improvement from 1.4% in January).

 

During the accompanying press conference, the NBS (National Bureau of Statistics) cited seasonality for the slight rise in the unemployment rate to 5.5%, but more importantly, China’s growth target of around 5% is in line with economic data although the economy does face many challenges.

20230315chinaCal

Whilst these may not be knockout numbers, they’re certainly an improvement and will contribute to Q1 GDP figures. And against the backdrop of the bad start to the week we had regarding the fallout from SVB, a little good news can make a big difference to help sentiment. The data saw Asian equities and US futures point higher, along with AUD, EUR and GBP which are currently the strongest majors.

 

AUD/JPY 1-hour chart:

A bullish trend is developing on the 1-hour chart. Strong volumes accompanied yesterday’s rally to the high, and prices are continuing to drift higher today in Asia whilst respecting trend support. Prices are also above the 20 and 50-bar EMA’s around 89.50, a level which the bias remains above. Bulls will need to break prices above the round number of 90, and a resistance zone also sits nearby between 90.20/30 – but if we can get above here, it opens up a run for the highs around 91.

Cleary, we need appetite for risk to pick up today for risk pairs such as AUD/JPY to benefit, and the idea scenario would be higher yields, equities and commodity FX. But if sentient turns sour, a clear break beneath  89.50 would pique our bearish interest.

 

20230315audjpyCI

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas China AUD JPY GDP Chinese GDP

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil forecast still bullish despite drop
Yesterday 05:30 PM
US CPI Preview: Another Low-3% Reading Likely, Traders Looking to Buy S&P 500 Dips?
Yesterday 04:52 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises ahead of Powell's testimony
Yesterday 01:18 PM
EUR/USD forecast remains mildly bullish as traders await Powell, CPI
Yesterday 12:58 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:53 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Clean Energy Spending Hits All Time Highs
Yesterday 08:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Energy
Crude oil forecast still bullish despite drop
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:30 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD forecast remains mildly bullish as traders await Powell, CPI
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:58 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil pullback offers long trade setup ahead of Powell
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 05:58 AM
        china_03
        Hang Seng, China A50 futures clinging by a thread before third plenum
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:42 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.