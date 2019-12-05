NZDUSD on a Tear but for How Much Longer

NZD/USD is up over 2% on the week and its highest level since early August.

December 6, 2019 3:24 AM

NZD/USD on a Tear, but for How Much Longer?

Over the weekend, New Zealand announced plans to increase infrastructure spending in order to boost growth into 2020.  When the markets opened on Monday morning, NZD/USD was shot out of a cannon.  Add to that a better than expected NBS China Manufacturing PMI and a better non-official Caixin Manufacturing PMI,  and NZD/USD took off.  Today is Thursday, and the Kiwi pair hasn’t looked back since!  Just today, RBNZ Governor Orr suggested rates are on hold at the next RBNZ meeting in February given the strong data and expected fiscal stimulus over the next year.  But is it time for NZD/USD to pause and take a breather?

NZD/USD is up over 2% on the week and its highest level since early August.  On a daily chart, the pair broke the neckline of its inverse head and shoulders pattern on October 18th, retested it twice, and finally hits the target level on Monday near .6500.  This level also coincides with the 50% retracement level from the July 19th high to the October 1st low.  NZD/USD pushed right to the Fibonacci retracement 61.8% retracement level of that same timeframe and halted near .6572.  This level also coincides with horizontal resistance dating back to July.  The pair has pulled back slightly from there on the day and closed at the 200 Day Moving Average near .6545.  The RSI on the daily is also at overbought levels.  But is this enough for NZD/USD to pull back?

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a shorter 240-minute timeframe,  NZD/USD traded up to the 161.8% Golden Fibonacci level from the high on November 4th to the lows of November 8th at .6555.  The RSI is also diverging with price from overbought levels.  Support comes in at .6500 and then .6458. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

All of this indicates the NZD/USD may be ready for a pullback, possibly on some profit taking, heading into the weekend.  Although lately there always to be some kind of positive Friday tweet from US President Trump’s team regarding the US-China trade deal, one must consider if the markets are now immune to these headlines.   If the markets no longer care, NZD/USD may be ready to pare its weekly gains.


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD Central Bank Trade War

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rise as inflation cools in line with forecasts
Yesterday 01:50 PM
Forex Seasonality – July 2024: GBP/USD Rally Potential Amid Summer Doldrums?
Yesterday 12:19 PM
Gold forecast: XAUUSD defends support ahead of key data and elections
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Crude Oil Outlook: Monthly Close Ahead of FOMC Minutes Week
Yesterday 11:02 AM
UK, French Elections, US Employment and PMIs: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:46 AM
Shifting focus to US growth? AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD setups before PCE
June 27, 2024 11:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.