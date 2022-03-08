Nasdaq 100 enters a technical bear market (NDX, AAPL, MSFT)

The Nasdaq 100 fell -3.8% yesterday, during its second worst session since February 2020. 91 of it stocks declined, led by Fortinet ‘s -13.1% drop after the company announced it will cease operations in Russia. But more crucially, the Nasdaq has now fallen -20.1% from its record high on a closing basis which places it within a technical bear market. To reverse that status, a 20% rally needs to occur from a respective swing low. But with rising energy prices and fears of stagflation alongside rising interest rates, it is difficult to make a strong bullish case unless the Fed comes to the rescue with a ‘Fed put’.

In today’s video we look at drawdowns from the Nasdaq’s record highs, to see how deep bear markets and corrections have been. We also take a quick look at Apple and Microsoft, as these heavy weight stocks likely hold the key as to whether the Nasdaq will bounce from, or crash through, 13,000.

