Muted Reaction to US Data ahead of FOMC

Earlier today, we had ADP, Preliminary GDP, and Inflation data.

October 30, 2019 9:41 PM

Muted Reaction to US Data ahead of FOMC

Today at 2:00pm EST, we will be the FOMC interest rate decision.  As discussed in our FOMC Preview, the market is almost fully pricing in a 25bps cut today.  Powell’s press conference will be the main act today.  However, ahead of the FOMC, this morning we had the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change for October, Preliminary GDP data for Q3, and Inflation data.

The headline number for ADP was slightly better than expected at 125K vs 120K expected.  However, with the revision lower in September’s data, from 135K to 93K, this was a worse number.  The Preliminary GDP headline number was stronger than expected at 1.9% vs 1.6% expected and 2.0% last.  However, the GDP Price Index (also known as the GDP Deflator), which is a measure of inflation, was 1.6% vs 1.9% expected and 2.6% last.  This number shows that inflation is slowing in the US compared to Q2.  In addition, PCE Prices (QoQ) were released.  This is one of the Fed’s favorite measures of inflation.  The Advanced Q3 number was 1.5% vs 2% expected and 2.4% last.  However, the Core PCE Prices number (ex- food and energy) was 2.2% vs 1.9% expected and 2.1% last.  In theory, these numbers show that inflation is meeting Fed expectations,  not including the more volatile food and energy prices.

USD/JPY tends to be highly sensitive to economic data releases.  Upon release of the data, the pair bounced a mere 15 pips and formed a shooting star candlestick on the 15-minute chart.   Short-term resistance at yesterday’s highs of 109.06.    Short term support at yesterday’s lows near 108.75. 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

With the exception of the Canadian Dollar (as the BOC was more dovish than expected), barring any headlines from the usual suspects, the currency markets could remain muted until the FOMC meeting later this afternoon.  Keep an eye on the press conference at 2:30pm!


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD FOMC GDP Inflation

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after in line inflation & Apple earnings
Today 02:18 PM
GBPUSD Holds Rebound, Dow Eyes Record High
Today 09:43 AM
USD/JPY: Strong Japanese Data Keeps Bears in Control
Today 01:33 AM
Silver Forecast: Bulls Push Past Key Hurdle—More Upside Ahead?
Yesterday 11:22 PM
USD/CAD spikes to 5-year high as Trump's tariffs come knocking
Yesterday 10:13 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Defends Post-Fed Rally
Yesterday 07:50 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 8, 2024 02:15 PM
    stocks_03
    Markets react to Trump win: US futures, dollar surge, commodities drop
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 6, 2024 11:45 AM
      GettyImages-485112085
      US dollar forecast: DXY remains supported ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 9, 2024 12:19 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: DXY extends gains for third day
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 2, 2024 03:17 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.