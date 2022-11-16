Index in focus: DJIA (US 30) coiling below key resistance

This week’s tight range signals a fine balance between buyers and sellers, but the short-term momentum still remains with the bulls...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 17, 2022 4:12 AM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Since bottoming just over a month ago, major US indices have staged a furious bounce to their highest levels since September. Surprisingly for some traders, this rally has been led by the stodgy Dow Jones Industrial Average (+19% trough-to-peak rally), rather than the broader S&P 500 (+15%) or the previously high-flying Nasdaq 100 index of technology stocks (+14%).

As the chart below shows, the DJIA (US 30) has spent this week coiling just below key resistance around 34,000. After a big rally into resistance, this week’s tight range signals a fine balance between buyers and sellers, but the short-term momentum still remains with the bulls, so if prices can break and close conclusively above 34,000, a bullish continuation toward the March/April highs in the mid-35,000s may be next.

CIDJIA11162022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

In terms of fundamental catalysts, we’re nearing the end of a mediocre-but-still-better-than-expected Q3 earnings season for US stocks, so traders are likely to shift their focus to macroeconomic data heading into the holidays. Specifically, the more timely, on-the-ground style of reports – including the regional Fed indices and PMI readings – will be worth watching for early signs that the US economy may be heading into a recession. Of course, the top-tier reports for the rest of the year will be inflation data (CPI and Core PCE), as well as the Fed’s hotly-anticipated monetary policy meeting in mid-December.

After months of “bad (economic) news is good news (for the stock market),” we may be nearing an inflection point as we approach peak Fed Funds rates around 5%. Now, instead of worrying what economic data may mean for the Fed, which appears set to gradually slow rate hikes over the next few months, traders will key in on what it means for underlying US economy and the potential for a recession in 2023.

In that vein, DJIA bulls would prefer to see strong economic data to support a continued rally to 35,000 or beyond in the index.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Dow Jones Indices US 30 Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dow Jones articles

US_flag_NYC
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 02:38 PM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBPUSD, Dow Forecast: Markets Hold Gains Despite Tariff Threats
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 14, 2025 08:05 AM
      Research
      Dow Jones forecast: US stocks hold steady ahead of tariffs announcement
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 13, 2025 05:00 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 11, 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 11, 2025 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.