﻿

Dow Jones, Nasdaq forecast: Key levels for US indices

The recent underperformance of the Dow Jones has not come without warning, as asset managers have been reducing their net-long exposure for several weeks now. Yet the Nasdaq remains above 18k, which means it may be better suited for bulls should sentiment improve and leave the Dow Jones for bears to consider fading into, should prices rebound.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 4:08 PM
stocks_04
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Over the past couple of months I have pointed out that there was a divergence between net-long exposure of asset managers and rising US indices. Yet what became more apparent recently was that the Dow Jones was the least popular of the three, as net-long exposure has since fallen to its least bullish level since early December. And traders could actually flip to net-short exposure against the Dow Jones in a few weeks of bears continue to close longs and initiate fresh shorts at a similar pace to the last few weeks.

 

This alone suggests that bears may want to limit their short positions for the Dow Jones. Also note that net-long exposure to S&P 500 futures has remained stable around its cycle highs in recent weeks, and bullish exposure actually increased to Nasdaq 100 futures last week. And that suggests bulls may have better luck with longs on the Nasdaq 100 or S& 500, given their ability to hold above support levels despite the recent bout of risk off.

 

20240415cotindices

 

Ultimately, until we see a material pickup of shorts bets against the Nasdaq 100 or S&P 500, any pullback for these indices could be limited compared to the Dow. But that is not to say they cannot fall further from here.

 

The combination of tensions from the Middle East alongside the growing realisation that the Fed not have to hike at all this year could take their toll on sentiment. And whilst nobody want to consider this right now, what if the Fed actually do have to hike rates again? I suspect we’d see some serious repricing, and not in the favour of risk assets such as US indices.

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

 

S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones weekly chart:

We know that US indices tend to track each other very closely the majority of the time, but a quick look at the weekly charts shows how they can also differ. Overall, bearish setups are preferred on the Dow Jones and bullish ones on the Nasdaq.

 

  • The S&P 500 fell close to 3% over the past two weeks yet remains above its 10-week EMA
  • The Nasdaq formed a small inside week and also remains above its 10-week EMA
  • The Dow Jones broke beneath its 10-week EMA last week, closed on its 20-day EMA and had the weakest rally above its old prior high

20240415indicesweekly

 

 

 

Dow Jones futures technical analysis (daily chart):

The Dow Jones failed to hold above the 40k level on two occasions, leaving a double top just above that key milestone level. The index has fallen in a relatively straight line, and the market is holding above 38k for now. RSI (2) reached its most oversold level this year on Friday, and with headlines that Israel is not looking to retaliate against Iran, then perhaps there is an opportunity for a bounce from current levels.

 

However, given the depth of the decline from the highs against the Nasdaq and S&P 500, I suspect any upside bounce could underperform. Therefore, bears may want to monitor any such bounce for evidence of a swing high in anticipation of an eventual break beneath 38k.

20240415dowD1

 

 

Nasdaq 100 futures technical analysis (4-hour chart):

Despite all that has been thrown at it, the Nasdaq remains defiant and not too far below its record highs. We’ve seen a slight rebound in Monday’s Asian trade, and prices seem a little hesitant to break above the 18,250 – 18,300 level, near the most traded price by volume during its sideways consolidation.

 

As sentiment is a little fragile, I would prefer to see prices pull back towards last weeks lows before seeking longs. There is clearly support above 18,000, so any low-volatility towards it could be tempting for bulls to seek a bounce towards 18,250 – 18,300. And should US data remain firm and geopolitical tensions recede, perhaps it can break above 18,400. But should war in the Middle East escalate, a break beneath 18,000 seems likely (but for that, I’d prefer to see bearish setups on the Dow Jones).

20240415nasdaqH1

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Indices Dow Jones Trade Ideas and Alerts

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: New threat emerges as biggest risk to the rally
Today 03:08 AM
US dollar, yen, VIX, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report – April 15, 2024
Today 12:48 AM
Gold price reversal resembles blow-off top into escalating geopolitical tensions
Yesterday 11:37 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Netflix, Bank of America, Procter & Gamble
Yesterday 08:20 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Aussie bears return from the sideline
Yesterday 12:00 PM
DJIA, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Falter on War Fears
Yesterday 04:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

japan_06
USD/JPY forecast: New threat emerges as biggest risk to the rally
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:08 AM
    gold_02
    Gold price reversal resembles blow-off top into escalating geopolitical tensions
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 11:37 PM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 12, 2024 05:46 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD analysis: Forex Friday, April 12, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 12, 2024 10:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.