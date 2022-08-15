How to position for further gains in the AUDUSD

August 15, 2022 3:50 PM
91 views
Research

The AUDUSD screamed 3% higher last week to close at a nine-week high after U.S inflation surprised to the downside, boosting equities and risk-sensitive currency pairs, including the AUDUSD.   

While the AUDUSD has seen a pullback in early trading this week following another round of dour Chinese economic data, the fortunes of the AUDUSD this week will also be guided by key local data releases.

This includes the RBA meeting minutes from the August meeting, Q2 2022 Wage Price Index and the labour force survey for July.

Last month the unemployment rate fell to a fresh record low of 3.5% from 3.9%, boosted by a booming 88.4k increase in employment. July jobs data is expected to show a 25k increase in employment for a ninth consecutive gain, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.5%.

Q2 Wages data is also expected to be strong. The market is looking for a 0.8% rise in Q2 that would take the annual rate to 2.7%, the highest rate of wages growth since 2018 and well above the low of 1.4% seen in 2020.

Finally, the RBA meeting minutes from the August meeting will be released and scanned for clues around the softening in the RBA’s tone that might provide an insight into whether the board opts for a 50bp or 25bp rate hike when it meets in three weeks times.

Given the expectation of another round of firm labour market data, we expect the RBA to deliver a fourth consecutive 50bp rate hike in September which should see the recent bout of support for the AUDUSD maintained.

Noticeably the move above .7050 last week triggered an inverted head and shoulders pattern that implies a medium-term low is in place at .6681 and projects a move to .7400c.

To take advantage of this we favour buying dips in the AUDUSD into the .7080/60 support zone. Stops on longs would be a daily close below the neckline at .7030ish. The initial profit target is the 200-day moving average at .7150

AUDUSD 15th of August

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 15th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Forex Trading FOREX FX Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
July 28, 2023 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
By:
Matt Simpson
July 26, 2023 02:52 AM
    Uptrend
    Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 25, 2023 04:22 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 20, 2023 02:54 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 18, 2023 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.