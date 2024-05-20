GBP/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD rises ahead of inflation data later in the week

BoE’s Broadbent & Fed speakers in focus today

US CPI on Wednesday expected to cool to 2.1%

GBP/USD rises to 1.27

GBP/USD is inching higher after strong gains in the previous week amid U.S. dollar weakness.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.8% last week on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2024. Cooler-than-expected US inflation sees the market pricing in the first Fed rate cut in September. Recent Fed speakers have maintained a cautious stance regarding inflation, saying that more evidence of inflation cooling is needed in order to start cutting interest rates.

Today, the US economic calendar is quiet; attention will be on Fed speakers with Raphael, Bostic, Phillip Jefferson, and. Christopher Williams all due to speak later in the session. These Fed officials could provide further clues over the timing and scale of Fed rate cuts.

The pound is capitalising on the weaker USD, even though the Bank of England may be closer to cutting interest rates. The main focus this week is on UK inflation data, which is expected to cool to 2.1% and could fuel expectations that the central bank will cut rates in June.

Today, the UK calendar is quiet. BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent is due to speak. The market will be listening closely for his view over whether rights can potentially be cut as soon as next month.

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD has broken out of its falling channel, rising to a monthly high of 1.27. Buyers, supported by the RSI above 50, support further upside.

Buyers will look for a rise above 1.27 to bring 1.28 into focus; above here, 1.2890 comes into play, the 2024 high.

Support can be seen at 1.2630 the 100 SMA. A break below here exposes the 200 SMA at 1.2540.

Oil rises with the Middle East in focus

Iran’s President died in a helicopter crash

OPEC+ meeting on June 1.

Oil rises but remains in a tight range.

Oil prices are inching higher, but rain remains within a tight range as investors weigh up developments in the Middle East over the weekend.

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince canceled a trip citing issues over his health. These events bring more uncertainty to the region, unnerving investors amid the ongoing Israel–Hamas war.

Still, the oil market remains largely range-bound, suggesting that markets are increasingly immune to geopolitical developments. This could be owing to the large amounts of spare capacity at OPEC.

Investors now await further clarity from OPEC+ on their production policy. The next OPEC+ meeting as on June, 1.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil holds above its rising trendline dating back to the end of last year as buyers look to push the recovery towards 81.00, a level that has limited gains and losses on several occasions across the year. A rise above here opens the door to 83.10, the March 19 high, ahead of 85.50.

Meanwhile, sellers will need to take out the rising trendline support at 78.90 to bring last week’s low at 76.70 into focus. Below here, 75.50, the mid-February low could come into play.