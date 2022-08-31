﻿

Eurozone inflation hits a record high

Eurozone inflation jumps to 9.1% YoY in August. EUR/GBP edges lower.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 31, 2022 7:55 PM
Research
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/GBP slips despite EZ inflation reaching a new record level

 

Eurozone inflation rose to 9.1% YoY in August, up from 8.9% in July and above the 9% forecast. The fresh record-hit inflation print supports the case for a jumbo-sized rate hike from the ECB in the September meeting.

9.1% inflation is well ahead of the ECB’s 2% target and is being driven by soaring energy and food prices. Core inflation which excludes more volatile items such as food and fuel, rose 4.3% YoY, up from 4% in July. Perhaps more worryingly was the rise in goods inflation to 5% from 4.5%

No matter how you look at it, the outlook for the region is pretty bleak, with few signs that peak inflation is passing. Instead, the markets are bracing themselves for inflation to keep rising to double digits, possibly as soon as next month.

With German PPI at 37.2% and energy prices soaring even before the colder weather arrives, any hope of inflation cooling appears to be misplaced.

The data favours a big rate hike from the ECB as the hawkish calls from the central bank grow. Even if the ECB does hike by just 50 basis points, more rate hikes are likely across the remainder of the year as the ECB attempts to stop inflation from becoming entrenched.

Hawkishness from the ECB is already priced in. The euro is struggling to push higher amid rising concerns about the Nord Stream gas flow cut-off for three days, starting today.

European gas prices jumped over 5% after two days of declines. Comments from Germany and France that gas storage was ahead of target had pulled gas prices lower. As long as gas prices keep rising, the outlook for the eurozone is grim, and EUR will struggle to push beyond 1.010 versus the USD.

However, rising recession fears in the UK after the Ofgem energy price cap increase could keep the pound out of favour.

Where next for EUR/GBP?

EUR/GBP broke out to the upside of a triangle pattern before running into resistance at 0.86. The bullish RSI supports further gains.

Buyers will need to rise above 0.86 and 0.8680, the July high, to bring the 2022 high of 0.8640 into target.

On the flip side, sellers would look for a move below 0.85 to negate the near-term uptrend. Further support is seen at 0.8585 the 50 sma.

eurgbp3108ci

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD forecast: Divergent interest rate outlook, geopolitics deliver potent bearish mix
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: US dollar rallies on inflation and Middle East jitters
Yesterday 12:00 PM
DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
April 12, 2024 05:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as banks kick off Q1 earnings season
April 12, 2024 01:38 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Forex Friday, April 12, 2024
April 12, 2024 10:30 AM
Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect after breaking key resistance
April 12, 2024 04:51 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 12, 2024 05:46 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Forex Friday, April 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 12, 2024 10:30 AM
      stocks_06
      Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY closes above 153 for the first time since 1990: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 11, 2024 11:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.