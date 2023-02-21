European Open: Flash PMI’s and Canada inflation report in focus

CAD/JPY has piqued our interest ahead of today's economic data, which includes PMI's for Europe and the US and Canada's inflation and retail reports.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 21, 2023 4:09 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -12.7 points (-0.17%) and currently trades at 7,338.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -37.31 points (-0.14%) and currently trades at 27,494.63
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -207.23 points (-0.99%) and currently trades at 20,679.73
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -31.48 points (-0.23%) and currently trades at 13,679.43

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -6.5 points (-0.08%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 8,007.81
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -6 points (-0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,265.18
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -5 points (-0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,472.55

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -130 points (-0.38%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -44.75 points (-0.36%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -17.75 points (-0.43%)

 

20230221futureCI

 

  • The RBA minutes firmly backed a 25bp over a 50bp, which suggests aggressive hikes are most likely in the past – although there is still room for at least two more hike(s)
  • Australia’s private sector contracted for a fifth consecutive month according to the latest PMI report, with services mostly weighing on the broader economy
  • Japan’s flash manufacturing PMI contracted at its fastest pace in 30 months
  • NZ producer prices (both input and output) were much softer than expected, which plays further into a 50bp RBNZ hike over a 75bp
  • View our RBNZ cash rate preview livestream recording for a complete rundown

 

Flash PMI’s and Canada inflation report in focus:

Flash PMI data for Europe take up the baulk of the data in the early European session, with a ZEW economic report also scheduled for 10:00 GMT. Canada’s inflation and retail sales report is the main event at 13:30, ahead of US PMI data at 14:45. Given trading floors across the US and Canada reopen today after a long weekend, we’re hopeful volatility will pick up.

 

CAD/JPY  4-hour chart

20230221cadjpyCI

With a Canadian inflation and retail sales report on tap, CAD pairs are in focus – and one of the more interesting pairs is CAD/JPY. The 4-hout chart remains within an uptrend but is trying to revert to its trend after a brief pullback and consolidation. Strong inflation and retail sales should keep bets alive for another BOC hike and likely send CAD pairs higher, and even more so if oil prices remain under pressure.

The pullback found support around the early December lows / late December highs and weekly pivot point, and we’re keen to seek bullish setups with any low-volatility retracement towards the said support zone. 100 is likely to provide resistance along the way, a break above which brings the 100.28 highs and weekly Q into focus.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230221calendarGMT

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas CAD JPY Forex Inflation Canada

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.