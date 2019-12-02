December Brings the Volatility

Selling did not start in earnest until the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for November was released

December 2, 2019 10:30 PM

December Brings the Volatility!

Welcome to December!   As my colleague Ken Odeluga wrote in our Market Brief, the day had started off pretty well with both the official Chinese PMI (released Saturday) and China’s unofficial measure of manufacturing, the Caixin PMI, both beat expectations.  With that,  stock indices, the Australian Dollar, and the New Zealand Dollar were all trading higher on the day.  Then early in the US session, Trump tweeted that tariffs would be restored on steel and aluminum shipped from Brazil and Argentina to the US.  Stocks and the US Dollar both began to sell off.  However, the selling did not start in earnest until the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for November was released at 48.1 vs 49.2 expected and 48.3 last.  A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion and a reading under 50 indicates economic contraction.  November is now the fourth straight month of a reading under 50, and therefore, economic contraction.

The US Dollar Index has had a difficult time trading about the 50% retracement level from the highs on October 1st to the lows on November 1st.  The DXY has been trading near the 98.40 level for a week and could not get a significant move above it.  With today’s price action, price moved aggressively lower and is now trading back at support between the 97.85/98.00 area.  If price breaks lower through this level, 97.65 may be the next level of support. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

In addition, the S&P 500 Index is down 30 handles as the markets got smashed by the tweets and ISM data.  After putting in new all-time highs last week, the index has pulled back and is currently trading near horizonal and trendline support at 3110/3113. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

If price breaks below 3110,  there is a longer upward sloping trendline dating back to September 2018 which comes across near 3075.  Also, if the S&P 500 closes below 3137, a bearish engulfing candle will form and the daily chart.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Along with the risk off theme of the US session, it’s no surprise that USD/JPY is trading lower.  The pair broke through the neckline of the inverse head and shoulders last week, only to see it collapse today and trade back under it.  USD/JPY is currently 70 pips off its highs of the day.  As with the S&P 500,  if the pair closes below 109.40 today, there will be a bearish outside candle, an indication prices may trade lower in the days to come.

 Source: Tradingview, City Index

Watch for more tweets from President Trump throughout the day and the week.  He does not seem like a President who tolerates a falling stock market.  Perhaps a China-US trade deal is almost done, again?  And don’t forget NFP on Friday!

December has just begun!!


Related tags: Dollar Trade War Trump USD China Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.