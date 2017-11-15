Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Wed 15 Nov 2017

FX – Further potential JPY strength against USD

EUR/USD – Rallied as expected through the bullish breakout of the predefined 1.1690/1712 (medium-term upside trigger) . Current price action is coming close to the short-term resistance/target of 1.1825/1840 (printed a high of 1.1805 in yesterday, 14 Nov U.S. session). At risk of a minor pull-back as the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level at the 95%. Prefer to turn neutral now between 1.1840/1880 (2.00 Fibonacci projection of the current up move from 07 Nov 2017 low + medium-term swing high area of 12 Oct 2017) & 1.1745 (yesterday, 14 Nov U.S. session low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from 07 Nov 2017 low).

No change, maintain bullish bias above 1.3030 range support of the sideways configuration in place since 06 Oct 2017 low for a potential push up to retest 13 Nov 2017 high of 1.3230 and the aforementioned sideways configuration range upper limit/resistance of 1.3300/3325. AUD/USD - Dropped as expected right below the predefined 0.7646 key short-term resistance and hit the short-term support/target of 0.7580 (printed a current intraday low of 0.7576 in today, 15 Nov Asian session reinforced by a weaker AU wage growth for Q3, 0.3% versus consensus of 0.7%). A risk of a minor corrective rebound/consolidation, prefer to turn neutral now between 0.7560 & 0.7625 (former minor range support from 27 Oct 2017 low).

Dropped as expected right below the predefined 0.7646 key short-term resistance and hit the short-term support/target of 0.7580 (printed a current intraday low of 0.7576 in today, 15 Nov Asian session reinforced by a weaker AU wage growth for Q3, 0.3% versus consensus of 0.7%). A risk of a minor corrective rebound/consolidation, prefer to turn neutral now between 0.7560 & 0.7625 (former minor range support from 27 Oct 2017 low). NZD/USD – Continued to inch down as expected. Maintain bearish bias below tightened key resistance now at 0.6905 (minor descending trendline from 09 Nov 2017 high + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 09 Nov 2017 high to yesterday’s low) for a further potential push down to retest the 27 Oct 2017 swing low area of 0.6820 before targeting the next intermediate support of 0.6745/6720 (lower boundary of a minor descending channel from 17 Oct 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Commodities – Further potential corrective decline in WTI

Gold – No change, still evolving within a range configuration, thus maintain neutrality stance between 1290 & 1265.

– No change, still evolving within a range configuration, thus maintain neutrality stance between 1290 & 1265. WTI Crude (Dec 2017) – Declined as expected from the predefined 57.53 key short-term resistance and hit the first short-term support/target of 55.60 (printed a low of 54.82 in yesterday, 14 Nov U.S. session). Maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term resistance now at 56.68 (former minor swing low areas of 09/14 Nov 2017) for a further potential push down towards the next intermediate supports at 54.00 follow by 52.82/70 next (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 06 Oct 2017 low to 09 Nov 2017 high).

US SP 500 – Dropped as expected right below the 2588/89 predefine key short-term resistance towards the short-term support/target of 2565 (printed a low of 2566 in yesterday, 14 Nov U.S. session before it staged a rebound to close at 2579). No change, maintain bearish bias below 2588/89 key short-term resistance and a break below 2565 support (medium-term downside trigger level + minor “Head & Shoulders” neckline support) is likely to see a potential downside acceleration towards the next intermediate support at 2544 (see latest weekly technical outlook). Also, the key short-term resistance will be tightened to 2580 (minor descending trendline from 09 Nov 2017 high) if 2565 breaks down in the U.S. session.

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

