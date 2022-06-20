Commodities breaking lower as demand concerns intensify

Weakness in China, stagflation across the world and rising prices hurt demand

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 20, 2022 10:15 PM
Molten metal
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

After a busy week for central bank meetings and sharp moves across financial markets, stock indices in Europe started the new week on a stronger footing this morning amid short covering and bargain hunting. But commodities painted a different picture. We saw Iron ore prices tumble overnight, while copper has extended its falls after dropping more than 6% on Friday. On Friday we also saw crude oil slump, with Brent shedding nearly 5% and WTI 6%. Both oil contracts have started the new week on the back foot, too. More losses could be on the way for commodities.

Demand concerns are on the rise because of growing expectations that the global economy is heading for a sharp slowdown in the coming months, with China – a major importer of commodities – being a major source for concern.

Without a doubt, demand for raw materials has dropped sharply because of troubles in China. Unlike the rest of the world, China, the world’s second largest economy, has been unable to put coronavirus behind it. As a result, it has been going into repeated lockdowns, which has had ramifications in all areas of its economy, not least the property market. This is reducing demand for metals such as copper and iron, used in the construction industry.

Globally, consumers’ disposable incomes have fallen sharply because of the big rise in inflation, hurting some emerging markets particularly badly. It is possible that the slowdown will be more severe than expected, and that’s what investors are worried about the most. If you look at recent price action across asset classes – from stocks to cryptos – they are all pointing to the same thing.

Brent crude oil has now reached a potential support area near $110 handle, which is where the long-term trend line comes into place:

220620 brent ci

So, a small bounce here may not come as major surprise. But if the trend breaks then we may see a sharp move down to $105 initially ahead of $100 thereafter.

Copper has now reached below $4.00 and thus created a new lower low:

220620 copper ci

Copper remains inside a bearish channel, so we are continuing to look to fade rallies into resistance and expect support levels to break down. The Fibonacci extension levels shown on the chart could be the next downside objective for the bears.

How to trade with City Index

 
You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:
Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
 
 
Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
Place the trade
 
 
Related tags: Commodities Trade Ideas Copper Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
Today 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
Today 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Today 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:27 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
Yesterday 05:38 PM
USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting
Yesterday 04:25 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Forecast: Tepid Trump Tariff Talk Has Bulls Eyeing Record High
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
January 21, 2025 07:48 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 19, 2025 01:00 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      COT report – 20 Jan 2025
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2025 12:14 PM
        Quarry and various stones
        Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 17, 2025 03:12 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.