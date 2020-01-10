Australian Retail Sales a Strong Beat

January 11, 2020 2:18 AM
1 views

Australian Retail Sales a Strong Beat

Australian Retail Sales were released earlier today for the month of November at 0.9% vs 0.2% expected and 0.1% last.  Although the data was for November, it does not underscore the strength of the data point.  This number is the strongest monthly Retail Sales print in over 2 years for Australia!  We will need to see if this data can carry forward over the next few months, especially with the US-China “Phase One” trade deal agreement, which could be signed as early as next week.

AUD/USD had been trading in a downward sloping trend since mid-2018 from a high of roughly .7675 down to a low of .6675.  In mid-December, the pair broke higher out of the channel to the 200 Day Moving Average near .6900 and pulled back to retest the upper trendline of the descending channel.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, the pair traded up to the 161.8% “Golden” Fibonacci retracement level near .7035 from the highs October 31st, 2019 to the low on November 29th, 2019.  When the new year opened, the pair pulled back as Middle East tensions grew and wildfires spread throughout Australia. Fears mounted that economic data may take a hit.  .6930 seems to have acted as a “line in the sand” for AUD/USD, and once this was broken, the pair moved lower to .6850. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 60-minute timeframe, AUD/USD tried to take out the .6850 level numerous times over the last few days, only to bounce off that level each time.  As the pair moved higher today, the 60-minute RSI moved into overbought territory.  Price closed the day near .6910, only 10 pips away from the 38.2% Fibonacci level from the highs on December 31st (the “Golden” Fib level on the 240-minute timeframe) to the lows of the past few days near .6850.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Just above these levels is once again .6930.  If AUD/USD is to break higher, or gap higher over the weekend, the pair can quickly move up to .7000.  However, if .6930 holds, the pair has room to move lower back towards .6850.  Keep a close eye on comments from the US or China regarding the signing of the trade deal next week, which may affect the price of AUD/USD.


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD Retail Sales Trade War Australia

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
Today 09:42 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:01 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
Today 07:07 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
Today 02:54 AM
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 13, 2023 02:31 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.