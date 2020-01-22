AUDUSD Between a Rock and a Hard Place Ahead of Employment Data

January 23, 2020 3:03 AM
4 views

AUD/USD Between a Rock and a Hard Place Ahead of Employment Data

Australian employment data for December is due out in a few hours and expectations for the Employment Change are +16,000 vs a surprising +39,000 in November.  The headline number is a bit deceiving though, as it is a combination of full-time jobs and part-time jobs.  Of the 39,000 jobs created in November, only 4,200 were full-time.  35,700 of those jobs were part-time.  This month, expectations for the full-time employment change is -8,000 while the part-time employment change expectations are for +24,000.  The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 5.2%.

As with any economic data, the price move once it released is always a crap shoot.  Typically, on better than expected data price moves higher, and on worse than expected data price moves lower.  With the Australian Employment Change, it’s even more difficult to decipher because of full-time job and part-time jobs.   Add to that any possible delays in hiring because of the wildfires, and December’s data may be even more difficult to surmise. 

Now the fun part…add in a chart of the AUD/USD:

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On December 10th, AUD/USD broke higher out of the downward sloping channel dating back to mid-2018.  Since then, price action has done the following:

  • Tested and failed to breakout above the psychological round number of .7000 and has since pulled back
  • Formed a Head and Shoulders formation
  • Broke the neckline of the Head and Shoulders Pattern, although price is currently trading right below it
  • Pulled all the way back to the upper long-term channel trendline and is currently testing it near .6843
  • Has put in higher highs and higher lows since the lows on October 1st, and is currently testing the upward sloping trendline, again at .6843
  • Formed a Doji candle on today’s daily time-frame, which is considered indecision

On a 240-minute chart, AUD/USD is also:

  • Hovering near the 50% retracement from the October 1st low to the December 31st high
  • Sitting on horizontal support
  • Diverging with the RSI, indicating a possible reversal may be coming soon


Source: Tradingview, City Index

In summary, with the full and part time aspect of the employment change, the wildfires,  and all the technical aspects of AUD/USD converging at or near current levels,  traders will be extra careful when trading the data.  They made even sit aside until they can determine more of a directional bias.


Related tags: Dollar Australia USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Yesterday 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Yesterday 12:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 13, 2023 02:31 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.