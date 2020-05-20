﻿

Asia Morning US Stocks Advance Over 1P on Recovery Optimism

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks rebounded over 1% on growing optimism toward a quicker-than-expected recovery of the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 21, 2020 7:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: US Stocks Advance Over 1% on Recovery Optimism

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks rebounded over 1% on growing optimism toward a quicker-than-expected recovery of the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded 369 points (+1.5%) to 24575, the S&P 500 rose 48 points (+1.7%) to 2971, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 186 points (+2.0%) to 9485.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Energy (+3.82%), Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+3.42%) and Automobiles & Components (+3.16%) sectors performed the best. In fact, all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 closed higher.

Arconic (ARNC +13.02%), MGM Resorts International (MGM +8.84%), National Oilwell Varco (NOV +7.97%) and Twitter (TWTR +7.86%) were top gainers. Meanwhile, Becton Dickinson (BDX -7.68%), Kohls (KSS -3.91%), Target (TGT -2.87%) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL -3.37%) showed losses.    

Major airline shares - United Airlines (UAL +5.19%), Delta Air Lines (DAL +4.41%) and Southwest Airlines (LUV +5.27%) - were higher.  

Facebook (FB +6.04%) share price closed at a record high of $229.97.

On the technical side, about 30.0% (33.8% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 61.2% (76.0% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary-policy stated that the economic outlook is still uncertain due to the lagging effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

Later today, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims (a decline to 2.400 million expected), the Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index (May preliminary reading, 39.5 expected), Existing Home Sales (an annualized rate of 4.22 million units for April expected) and the Conference Board Leading Index (-5.4% on month in April expected) will be reported.

European stocks were broadly higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index gaining 1.0%. Germany's DAX rose 1.3%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.1% and France's CAC was up 0.9%.

U.S. Treasury prices remained firm, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped a further 3.2 basis points to 0.679%.

Spot gold price added $2 to $1,747 an ounce.

Oil prices charged higher after concerns about a supply surplus was eased by an expected reduction of 5 million barrels in U.S. crude-oil stockpiles reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (June) jumped 4.8% to $33.49 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped 0.4% on day to 99.16. The latest Fed monetary meeting minutes showed that "the economic effects of the pandemic created an extraordinary amount of uncertainty and considerable risks to economic activity in the medium term" and the Fed "was committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy".
Related tags: Commodities Indices Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
Today 02:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: BOJ intervention risk, geopolitics cap upside despite US inflation threat
Yesterday 10:21 PM
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
Yesterday 01:34 PM
S&P 500 rally threatened as geopolitics enters the ring: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:26 AM
USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
Yesterday 01:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

united_states_04
USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 01:15 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil forecast: Bullish golden cross looms as WTI hits 2024 highs
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 4, 2024 05:32 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Analysis: XAU/USD Surges to Fresh Record Above $2250 – Where Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 1, 2024 01:09 PM
        Crude oil rises on production cuts, ASX 200 set to retrace? Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 25, 2024 10:27 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.