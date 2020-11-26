Asia Morning: Gold Halts Sliding on Thanksgiving Holiday





On Thursday, U.S. financial markets were closed for theEuropean stocks still lacked momentum. The Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.12%, Germany's DAX was little changed, France's CAC 40 dipped 0.08% and(+0.46%) to $1,815 an ounce.(-1.58%) to $44.99 a barrel.The forex market saw thin trading volumes during the Thanksgiving holiday.from 1.1917 Wednesday. Germany's GfK Consumer Confidence Index slid to -6.7 for December (-4.9 expected). France's official Consumer Confidence Indicator declined to 90 in November (92 expected).ending a four-session rally.USD/CAD added 0.08% to 1.3017.