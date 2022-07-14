What are market trends and how do you analyse them?

Market trends are a cornerstone of most trading strategies, providing key entry and exit levels for positions. Learn about the types of market trends and how to analyse them.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
July 14, 2022 5:30 PM
Research
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

Market trends are a cornerstone of most trading strategies, providing key entry and exit levels for positions. Learn about the types of market trends and how to analyse them.

 

What are market trends?

Market trends are the perceived direction of price movements over a given period. Markets can trend upward, downward or sideways, there just has to be a single prevailing direction.

Traders use trends to help make market movements more predictable. They can forecast and analyse price action based on historical data and trends, to try and understand whether particular patterns will re-emerge.

 

Types of market trends

There are a few ways of classifying the types of trends. The most common categories of trend are according to the direction of the price movement. These are:

  • Uptrends – also known as rising trends – describe an increase in the price of a financial asset. They’re comprised of higher lows and higher highs, which ultimately create a bullish market
  • Downtrends – also known as falling markets – describe a decrease in the price of a financial asset. Their structure is comprised of lower lows and lower highs, which creates a bearish market
  • Sideways trends – also known as rangebound markets or consolidating markets. Here, an asset’s price is rising and falling between two levels, normally known support and resistance levels

 

However, it’s also common to see trends categorised by duration, such as:

  • Major trends – which are the longest-term trends, lasting decades. A major trend can contain many other types of market movements, but the overall direction of the market remains the same
  • Intermediate trends – these trends are ‘medium term’, and generally last one to three years. They’re what are commonly described as ‘bull’ and ‘bear’ runs. The market can fluctuate still, but there is a strong momentum in a single direction
  • Minor trends – these trends are short-term movements that happen within the overarching longer trend. They are sudden changes in price that can last from just seconds to months. Minor trends are the result of sudden, breaking news or speculative trading

How to identify the trend of the market

To identify trends, traders will use a range of technical indicators that give insight into the direction and strength of price action. The most common indicators are for trend-trading strategies are:

  • Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

    MACD finds the average price of a security over a specific time period. The indicator is made up of two lines. The first is the MACD line, which tracks the difference between two moving averages (MAs) of different durations – one shorter and one longer. The second line is the signal line, which is the moving average of the MACD line.

    The idea would be to ‘buy’ when the MACD rises above the signal line indicating that prices are rising, or ‘sell’ when the MACD falls below the signal line, indicating that prices are falling.


  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)

    The RSI helps traders identify an asset’s momentum, as well as overbought and underbought signals. It shows the average profit and loss over a time period – normally 14 days – to determine whether the trend is positive or negative.

    The RSI is presented as a percentage that fluctuates from 0 to 100. When the indicator is above 70, the market would be overbought, and when its below 30, it would be oversold. These signals can help traders understand when a trend is reaching its end.


  • Average Directional Index (ADX)
    The ADX is another momentum indicator, which helps traders understand the strength of a given price action, whether it’s moving upward or downward.

    The ADX is also presented as a percentage that ranges between 0 and 100. If the indicator has values between 25 and 100 it means that the trend taking place is strong, whereas if it falls below 25 it means it’s a weak trend. Once the market falls into the ‘weak’ momentum territory, the trend is coming to an end and is likely to reverse.

 

How to read trends in the stock market

To read trends in the stock market, it’s common to draw trend lines onto charts, which make it easier to understand the price action. Typically, the line must consist of at least three points to be considered a valid trend.

For example, uptrend lines are formed by joining two or more points on a chart and seeing a positive slope – the second point would be higher than the first and so on. If the market price stays above the trendline, it’s considered a strong trend, but a break below the trendline would be considered a bearish signal and indicate a potential reversal.

Downtrend lines, on the other hand, are formed when joining two more points on a chart result in a negative slope – the second point must be lower than the first and so on. If the price remains below the trendline, it’s a strong bearish trend, but once the market price breaks above the trendline, it’s a signal that the market will reverse.

 

Find out more about market trends

Our Academy has a range of resources on trends and how to trade them, as well as information on other trading strategies you could use.

You can also put what you’ve learned here into practise by opening a demo account. You’ll get access to the full range of trend indicators, including the MACD, RSI and ADX mentioned above.

If you’re ready to trade live markets, you can open a City Index account today.

 

Related tags: Insights Stocks Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Insights articles

US_flag_G_Washington
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 16, 2025 06:00 PM
        united_states_05
        Crude Oil US Election Outlook
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        October 21, 2024 02:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.