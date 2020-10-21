21 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are slightly red after they closed higher yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2020 6:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures sliding - Watch NFLX, SNAP, BIIB, WORK, TXN

The S&P 500 Futures are slightly red after they closed higher yesterday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview that she is hopeful for an agreement on a fiscal stimulus package this week.

Later today, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release its latest economic report, the Beige Book.

European indices are on the downside. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported September CPI at +0.4% (+0.5% on month expected). September PPI was released at -0.1% on month, vs +0.1% the previous month. This morning, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier declared that EU stance on Brexit will not change and that progress must be made on level playing field, fisheries and governance.

Asian indices closed on the upside except the Chinese CSI.

WTI Crude Oil futures are turning down. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 584K barrels in the week ending October 16. Later today, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same period.

Gold gains ground as the U.S dollar remains weak on U.S stimulus hopes.

Gold gained 11.85 dollars (+0.62%) to 1918.8 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.32pt to 92.744.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Netflix (NFLX), the video streaming service, tanked after hours after posting third quarter subscriber growth and EPS that missed estimates. On the other hand, sale came above expectations.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Snap (SNAP), a camera and social media company, soared in extended trading after reporting third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.01 dollar, beating expectations, vs an adjusted LPS of 0.04 dollar a year ago, on sales up 52% to 679 million dollars, above estimates. Daily active users rose 19% to 249 million, exceeding consensus.

Biogen Idec (BIIB), a pharmaceutical company, reported quarterly adjusted EPS above estimates. Also, the company cut its full year sales forecast.

Slack Technologies (WORK), the collaboration hub, was downgraded to "underweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.

Texas Instruments (TXN), a designer of semiconductors, unveiled third quarter EPS of 1.45 dollar, above estimates, down from 1.49 dollar a year ago, on sales around flat at 3.8 billion dollars, better than expected. Separately, the company raised its fourth quarter EPS and revenue forecast.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), the scientific instruments maker, is jumping before hours after reporting third quarter adjusted EPS and sales that significantly beat estimates.

Pinterest (PINS), the social media platform, is expected to rally at the open after BofA upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

Interactive Brokers (IBKR), a global proprietary trading business, disclosed third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.53 dollar, missing the consensus, up from 0.39 dollar a year earlier. 

Occidental Petroleum (OXY), an energy exploration and production company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Truist.

Gap (GPS), a clothing and accessories retailer, said it is starting a strategic review of options for its business in Europe.
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
Yesterday 10:33 PM
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
Yesterday 10:27 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High
Yesterday 08:15 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
Yesterday 07:23 PM
USD Tests a Big Spot, Gold Rally Continues, EUR/USD 1.0500
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on the Verge of a Potential Breakdown
Yesterday 05:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 17, 2025 01:33 AM
      Molten metal
      Iron Ore Surges as Cyclone Zelia Threatens Pilbara Supply
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 14, 2025 03:47 AM
        Oil_rig
        Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 13, 2025 08:13 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.