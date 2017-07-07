Yields up stocks down while gold bides time ahead of NFP

The big theme at the moment is rising bond yields as key central banks attempt to move away from the era of extraordinary-loose monetary policy and zero interest rates.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 7, 2017 8:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The big theme at the moment is rising bond yields as key central banks attempt to move away from the era of extraordinary-loose monetary policy and zero interest rates. This is due mainly to rising levels of inflation, higher rates of employment and steady growth across many developed economies. Admittedly, economic growth is nowhere near full throttle at the moment. But the likes of the US Federal Reserve, Bank of Canada, Bank of England and now the European Central Bank don't want to overbook inflation. They know full well the dangers of moving too late as that could choke economic growth. So, central banks are taking baby steps in trying to normalise monetary policy, or at least prepare the markets for that eventuality. Their actions have side effects, not just on the real economy but the financial markets, too. As expectations rise over tighter monetary conditions in the future, government bond prices are falling as investors demand higher yields. The resulting higher yields – or expectations thereof – make non-financial equity prices progressively less attractive. Although equities carry higher yields than debt, they come with greater risk and the significant price increases ever since the financial crisis means many sectors are extremely overvalued. So, there is heightened risk we may see a major correction in the stock markets if bond yields continue to rise as central banks turn more hawkish.

Indeed, German bond yields have risen sharply in recent days, which has supported the EUR/USD. This has been in response to hints from the European Central Bank about a possible end to its ultra-loose monetary policy. Last week the ECB’s President, Mario Draghi, said that the threat of deflation had receded. Minutes of that meeting released yesterday showed the ECB’s governing council discussed whether it was appropriate to remove the promise to step up asset purchases if needed to stimulate the Eurozone economy. At the end, they decided against it, but instead ended a promise to cut interest rates further if needed.

The prospects of a stock market correction may boost the appetite for safe haven precious metals and possibly crypto currencies, though at the same time the noninterest-bearing assets may be undermined by rising government bond yields. For that reason, gold and silver remain largely out of favour for the time being. Indeed, silver's sharp flash crash overnight may be a tell-tale sign of what may be in store for the other precious metal, gold. However, if the dollar were to sharply extend its declines – and there is a good chance it may do that should today's US jobs report turn out to be significantly weaker than expected – then gold may actually make a dramatic comeback. The potential rebound could be fuelled further by a corresponding sell-off in the equity markets which could raise safe haven demand. So, while sentiment in gold and silver may be downbeat at the moment, things could change very quickly. But let’s wait for that to happen, rather than try to pre-empt it.

Related tags: Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
By:
David Scutt
January 14, 2025 10:50 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
      Gold trading
      Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 11:04 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.