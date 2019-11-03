Weekly COT Report Traders Are Their Least Bearish On GBP In 5 Months

A summary of the weekly Commitment of Traders Report (COT) from CFTC to show market positioning among large speculators.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2019 11:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

|

Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

As of Tuesday 29th of October

  • Bullish exposure on the USD was $12.6 billion ($15.9 against G10)
  • Traders are their least bearish on GBP futures since early June
  • GBP saw the largest weekly change among FX majors, with net-short exposure being reduced by 20k contracts
  • Traders increased net-long exposure to CAD ahead of the dovish BOC meeting



USD: Bullish exposure on the USD continues to dwindle. At $12.6 billion net-long, it’s the least bullish traders have been since late August and has remained under pressure since the Fed embarked on ‘not QE’ to help with the repo market. Technically, the decline on DXY (USD index) has stalled around 97 and above the lower bounds of its bullish channel. Its plausible to expect a technical ounce from current levels but whist prices remain below 98, a test (or even a break of) the lower trendline is looks feasible.



GBP: Traders are their least bearish on GBP futures since early June. It’s also the 7th consecutive week that net-short exposure and gross shorts have been reduced. Moreover, bulls have increased long bets for 5 weeks over the past 6. Technically cable remains firmly bullish yet there are risks of over extension to the upside. Yet whilst the UK avoids a hard Brexit, it’s becoming difficult to build a bearish case, so GBP may remain in ‘buy the dip’ category over the foreseeable future.



CAD: Large speculators were their most bullish on CAD futures since December 2017. Yet the dovish BOC meeting has thrown a spanner into the works. With the BOC lowering growth projections and the Fed lowering rates, Canada aren’t going to want to have a higher interest rate then the US so, despite the economy doing well relatively, there are growing risks they could cut rates. And this risk intensifies if economic data begins to weaken. So we’ll look for contrarian opportunities on CAD as there could be quite a few bulls on the wrong side of the bet.


As of Tuesday 29th of October

  • Large speculators are their least bearish on Copper since late August
  • Bears remain side-lined on gold
  • Traders are their most bullish on platinum since February 2018



Copper: Traders are their least bearish on copper since late July. Long bets have increased the past two weeks and shorts have been reduced the past four. Technically copper prices are yet to provide a compellingly bullish cue, but shorts may want to take notice of recent changes to positioning, as its hard to provide a bearish case. So we may find price action to remain copy and uncommitted to either direction for the foreseeable future.



Platinum: Net-long exposure is its highest since February 2015, although near levels which have historically led to an inflection point. That said, short interest has fallen for two consecutive weeks and price action doesn’t appear exhausted, so whilst there’s potential for an inflection point, it’s not being signalled by price action yet.


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Euro Gold USD

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Today 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Today 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Yesterday 11:33 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
Yesterday 07:29 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Yesterday 04:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

downtrend chart
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 05:46 AM
    EUR/USD, US dollar, Dow Jones, crude oil analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 12, 2024 03:11 AM
      gold_05
      Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 9, 2024 06:02 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 5, 2024 01:34 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.