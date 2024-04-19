﻿

Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high

WTI crude oil was up over 4% during the Asian session on reports that Israel’s middles had struck a site in Iran, further fans fears of a broader-scaled war in the middle East.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 4:35 AM
Energy
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

WTI crude oil was up over 4% during the Asian session on reports that Israel’s middles had struck a site in Iran. Whilst the report remain unverified, it further fans fears of a broader-scaled war in the middle East. And one that could draw the US into the action.

 

An Iranian news agency claims explosions were head near an airport, prompting several commercial flights to divert their course over Iranian airspace. Even if the unverified reports turn out to be untrue, these headlines are likely to keep investors on edge as we approach the weekend, which leaves risks of weekend gaps.

 

20240419fxvolatility

 

  • Spot gold prices spiked above $2400 and are threatening a fresh record high
  • Money quickly flowed into the Swiss franc as investors sought safety
  • AUD/USD broke beneath 64c for the first time since December during risk-off trade and is the weakest FX major of the session
  • S&P E-mini 500 futures broke beneath 5000 for the first time since mid February
  • The ASX 200 also touched a 3-week low bout found support above 7,5000

 

Market Outlook Oil

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis:

Crude oil prices were trading at a 3-week low ahead of the report, although bearish momentum was already waning with a small-ranged doji forming on Wednesday which closed just above $82. Currently up over 4% for the day, it is the most bullish day for crude oil prices this year, and the move above $84 appears may provide support should prices pull back.

20240419wtiD1

 

The 1-hour chart shows that momentum has stalled around the $85 handle, monthly R1 and weekly pivot point. And as RSI (2) is overbought on this timeframe, perhaps a pullback towards $84 is on the cards. Headline risks are likely to remain a key driver for oil which could leave it susceptible to sharp moves in either direction.

20240419wtiH1

 

 

Gold futures technical analysis:

Gold futures spiked above $2420 but prices are now retracing, and trying to hold above $2400. This key level also coincides with the most traded price by volume since its record high, so there is a reasonable chance to expect some support around these levels. Should sentiment improve, a break beneath $2370 also invalids the monthly S2 pivot and weekly pivot point and assumes a deeper pullback.

20240419goldH1

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI Crude Oil Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:27 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Yesterday 04:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks rebound, Netflix earnings in focus
Yesterday 01:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Focus turns to FX intervention as traders eye 155 handle
Yesterday 11:00 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:33 AM
China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
Yesterday 07:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:27 PM
    stocks_09
    S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:46 PM
      china_02
      China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 07:04 AM
        interest_rates_02
        US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 06:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.