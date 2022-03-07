Weekly COT report: Managed funds most bullish on gold since March 2020

Gold is clearly back in fashion thanks to the combination of forthcoming Fed hikes and the Ukraine crisis, with futures markets within easy reach of a record high.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 7, 2022 1:35 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

As of Tuesday 1st March 2022:

  • Traders were net-long the US dollar by $3.854 billion, its lest bullish level for 29 weeks.
  • Large speculators were net-long the dollar against G10 currencies by $6.1 billion, and net-short against emerging FX by -$2.3 billion.
  • Traders were their most bullish on euro futures in 34-weeks, yet the strong decline heading into the weekend suggests bears were returning to the table.
  • Net-short exposure to NZD futures were at their most bearish level since May 2020.
  • Traders were their most bearish on CHF futures in 18-weeks.
202203078cotFOREXci Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

 

USD demand continues to dwindle:

Despite multiple hikes from the Fed on the horizon, traders continued to reduce net-long exposure to the US dollar. Against G10 currencies traders are not just $6 net-long, although also net-short the dollar against emerging FX by -$2.3 billion – taking the aggregate to A 29 week low of $3.9 billion.

202203078cotUSDci

  

NZD futures:

There’s quite a divergence between prices and market positioning on the Kiwi dollar. Traders were net short by their most bearish level since May 2020, yet prices have risen to a 15-week high. However, if we look at the data, both gross longs and shorts have been trimmed over the past two weeks, meaning prices are rising on lower trading activity and undermines the rally somewhat.

202203078cotNZDci

 

As of Tuesday 1st March 2022:

  • Net-long exposure to gold rose to a 15-week high, although managed funds are ‘all in’ on the yellow metal as they’re the most bullish on the metal since March 2020.
  • Silver moved in lockstep with net-long exposure also rising to a 15-week high.
  • Traders increased net-long exposure to oil by 29.6k contracts, which is its largest weekly addition since November 2020.
202203078cotCOMci

Gold futures:

Managed funds were their most bullish on gold futures since the pandemic in March 2020. Bulls added 3.9k long contracts, taking its 4-week total to 69.6k contracts and gross shorts were trimmed by -5.8k contracts, and fell to their least bearish level since June 2021. Futures markets have just opened and now trade at 1988.90 – its highest level since August 2020 and now appears within easy reach of its record high of 2063.

202203078goldCI2

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities USD Market Sentiment COT/USD Technical Analysis Gold NZD

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNH, USD/JPY, AUD/USD: China’s spluttering economy weighs on Asian currencies
Today 04:48 AM
The US dollar may not be ready to roll over just yet: The Week Ahead
Today 04:06 AM
Be cautious chasing COMEX copper higher with big bears lurking above $5
Yesterday 10:58 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 eye a solid close for the week: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:20 PM
USD/CAD outlook dims as US data deteriorates further
Yesterday 02:50 PM
EURUSD Forecast: ECB Financial Review Meets April Highs
Yesterday 02:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/USD, ASX 200 eye a solid close for the week: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:20 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/CAD outlook dims as US data deteriorates further
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 02:50 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD outlook remains positive, likely heading to 1.10
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:50 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD breaks out, USD/JPY rolls over amidst worst day of 2024 for USD
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 15, 2024 11:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.