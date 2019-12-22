Weekly COT Report Dollar Bulls Retreat

A summary of the weekly Commitment of Traders Report (COT) from CFTC to show market positioning among large speculators.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 22, 2019 11:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

As of Tuesday 17th December:

  • Large speculators were net-long USD by $14.5 billion, down by $3.6 billion the prior week
  • Bullish exposure fell to DXY its lowest level in 18-months
  • GBP traders were on the verge of flipping to net-long exposure, at just -5.8k contracts net-short
  • Traders were their least bearish on NZD in 8-months



DXY: Bullish exposure fell to its lowest level in 18-months. Falling by -10.6k contracts, it was its largest weekly fall in 2.5 years. Gross longs are their lowest level since April 2018 and gross shorts have risen to a 3-month high. However, whilst this leaves room for further downside as we head into the new year, the monthly chart is on track for a bullish hammer which would be confirmed with a break above 98.38.


GBP: We were half expecting to see GBP traders flip to net-long exposure after Johnsons election victory. Yet with doubts still lingering over Brexit, it was not to be. And given GBP has retraced all of its election gains, its likely to remain net-short until we see a major breakthrough and confirmation that a hard Brexit will be avoided. For now, 1.30 appears to be a sticky level heading into 2020.


NZD: Bears have continued to capitulate, yet bulls remain cautiously on the side. We expect this to change as we head into 2020 as economic data overwhelmingly points towards a hold, and traders still don’t appear to be positioned for this outcome.


As of Tuesday 17th December:

  • Traders were their most bullish on WTI in 8 months
  • Large speculators flipped to net-long on copper
  • Net-long exposure on platinum was at its highest level since August 2016
  • Net-long exposure to gold remains defiantly long at +286.8k contracts, yet largely unchanged over the past few weeks


WTI: Oil is back above $60 and net-long exposure is at its highest level since April. Technically it remains within a bullish channel, although a two-bar reversal on Friday warns of a retracement from the highs. As we head into the new year, we remain bullish above 58.70 – 59.00.


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Euro Gold USD

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 forecast: FOMC, META, AAPL and AMZN in focus
Today 04:26 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Attention turns to US data and FOMC
Today 12:00 PM
USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC
Today 05:51 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
Today 02:58 AM
Gold, silver, copper: A dovish Fed hold be just the ticket for bulls
Today 02:16 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
Yesterday 11:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

japan_07
Traders ditched commodity FX, metals for yen, franc: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
July 29, 2024 01:25 AM
    indices_screen
    GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 22, 2024 02:47 AM
      Crude_oil_USD
      WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 18, 2024 12:48 AM
        Market chart
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD traders flipped to net-long exposure: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 15, 2024 01:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.