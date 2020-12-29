USDJPY Industrial production below expectations

Japan's Industrial production was released below expectations.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 29, 2020 1:35 AM
Financial Analyst

USD/JPY: Industrial production below expectations

This morning, Japan's industrial production was published flat in November, below +1.1% on month expected. On a yearly basis, industrial production was released at -3.4%, vs -2.3% expected and -3.0% the previous month. But JPY remains on the upside.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 104.70 as the nearest support would be set at December bottom at 102.85 and a second one would be set at March low at 101.15.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.