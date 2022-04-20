US open: Wall Street rises despite Netflix horror show

Stocks edge higher after strong gains yesterday with falling treasury yields and earnings season in focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 20, 2022 1:58 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.41 % at 34580

S&P futures +0.42% at 4437

Nasdaq futures +0.08% at 13906

In Europe

FTSE +0.24% at 7594

Dax +1.1% at 14077

Euro Stoxx +0.25% at 3822

Learn more about trading indices

Corporate earnings and inflation peaking

US stocks are set for a mildly stronger start, boosted by falling yields and as investors continue to the latest from earnings season.

The expectation that inflation is peaking and that rate hike bets are overdone is helping the rally in global bonds quicken, boosting stocks and dragging the US dollar lower.

The Nasdaq rallied firmly in the previous session and is expected to build on those gains today, despite the horror show that is Netflix

There is little in the way of economic data, just mid-tier home sales with the Fed’s beige book due later.

In corporate news:

From whichever angle you look at it, Netflix was a shocker. The first net loss of subscribers in a decade indicates the start of a new phase for this once darling of Wall Street. With competition heating up and households reining in their spending this is a tough environment for many firms.

Companies which are likely to perform well across corporate America are those which can pass on rising costs to the consumer.

Tesla’s ability to do just that, pass on rising costs to the customer will be under the spotlight when it reports after the close today. We know that a record 310,048 deliveries were achieved in Q1.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 ran into resistance at 4623 and rebounded lower falling below the 50 & 100 sma. The losses appear to have run out of steam and the price has recaptured the 50 sma and is heading for the 100 sma. The receding bearish bias on the MACD supports further upside.. Buyers will want to see a move over  the 100 sma and round number at 4500. Sellers will look for a move below 4360 to open the door to 4285.

S&P 500 chart

FX markets USD falls, EUR rallies

USD is falling, tracing treasury yields lower after both hit a multi-year high yesterday. Fed speakers Evans and Bolstic said that they are not looking at 75 basis point rate hike like James Bullard, which appears to have calmed hawkish bet, at least for now.

EUR/USD is on the rise thanks in part to the weaker USD and a combination of stronger than expected Eurozone industrial production, record-high German wholesale inflation as energy prices soared from the fallout from the Russian war and following hawkish comments from the ECB’s Kazak who said that the central bank could start hiking interest rates as soon as July.

The ECB / Federal Reserve monetary policy divergence had pulled EUR/USD to an almost 2 year low last week. Should expectations of a more hawkish ECB build from here then we could see the pair looking back towards 1.10.

That said the euro could find gains limited leading up the runoff in the French Presidential election on Sunday. Whilst Macron is the favourite to win as Marine Le Pen risk still needs to be prices in. Her dangerous mix of hardline policies with social welfare means that her appeal is wide.

GBP/USD +0.03% at 1.3011

EUR/USD -0.14% at 1.0874

Oil rebounds

Oil prices are on the rebound after booking 5% losses in the previous session. Whilst the IMF’s gloomier outlook for global growth weighed on the demand outlook for oil yesterday, the bears haven’t been able to retain control.

Concerns over the tighter supply outlook, in addition to the news that COVID restrictions in Shanghai could soon be eased, are driving oil prices higher.

OPEC+ has once again failed to reach the upwardly revised output target in what is becoming a very familiar story. US inventories were also lower than expected.

The price of oil continues to hold above $100 per barrel and is likely to remain supported around here. It would take the EU banning Russian oil for the price to really charge higher again and that isn’t looking likely for now.

 

WTI crude trades +1.81% at $103.70

Brent trades +1.7% at $108.70

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

15:00 Existing home sales

15:30 EIA crude stock piles

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices

Latest market news

View more
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
Yesterday 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 26, 2024 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 07:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
By:
James Stanley
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
    By:
    David Song
    December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
        japan_02
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 19, 2024 05:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.