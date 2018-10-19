Uncertainty over key issues keeps markets without clear direction

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 19, 2018 6:04 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Uncertainty over key issues keeps markets without clear direction 
European indices are flirting with the flat line after Wall Street closed lower and most Asian markets also declined. But Chinese stocks were surprisingly resilient in the face of slightly lower than expected domestic GDP numbers and though they initially dipped the Shanghai Composite closed up 2.58%. 

The relapse in US bonds is setting a nervous tone for the day leaving all markets a bit vague on direction. The Fed made it clear that despite President Trump’s objections it will continue to steer a hawkish course, raising rates as planned. This combined with the ongoing US-China frictions is keeping the money markets on their toes and spilling into the stock markets too.  

Italian budget and Brexit concerns continue
In Europe the simmering issue over the Italian budget has the potential to disrupt money market trading and markets are beginning to price in the possibility the ECB will postpone its planned September 2019 rate hike for later next year. Things will come to a crux next week when the EU reviews Italy’s draft budget and gives its official yea or nay. 

In good news for the UK market the EU’s Brexit Commissioner Michel Barnier came out with positive comments that the Brexit deal is 90% in place but when reading the fine print it became clear that this may have been said just to placate the markets. For the time being currency investors are taking Barnier with a pinch of salt and the pound is barely shifting against the euro and the dollar. The greenback is also slightly directionless following Thursday’s Fed minutes.  

Brent crude below $80
After weeks of Iran sanctions-induced frenzy Brent crude is trading back below $80. The Saudi-US tensions have fizzled out as both sides have stepped away from a trade conflict and US domestic stock data is indicating good supply levels at home. The declining oil prices won’t bode well for oil companies’ shares and though they are holding their ground for the moment they could come under pressure in the course of the day. 


Related tags: Bonds Brent Brexit Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
By:
David Scutt
January 14, 2025 10:50 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
      Gold trading
      Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 11:04 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.