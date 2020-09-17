﻿

Gold Intraday Continuous Sideways

Spot gold remains trading with its recent range despite yesterday's pull-back, while increasing uncertainty over the U.S.-China relationship may spur safe-haven demand.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2020 11:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday: Continuous Sideways

On Thursday, spot gold failed to maintain its recent rebound, ending 0.8% lower to $1,944. However, U.S. equity market was dragged lower by tech stocks, as Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.5%, wiping out the gains made earlier this week.


It is reported that the Trump administration has asked U.S. gaming company Riot Games and Epic Games, owned or partly owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent, to provide information about their data-security protocols involving Tencent.


The increasing uncertainty over the U.S.-China relationship may spur safe-haven demand.  During Asian trading hours today, spot gold rebounded 0.4%.


On the 1-hour chart, spot gold remains trading with its recent range despite yesterday's pull-back. In fact, it has rebounded after reaching the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement support of the rally started from September 8. The level at $1,933 may be considered as the nearest support level, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $1,974 and $1,992 respectively. Alternatively, losing $1,933 would suggest that the next support at $1,922 may be exposed.



Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:17 AM
EUR/USD struggled last week when it was given an invitation to rally
Today 02:55 AM
AUD/USD net-short exposure reached a record high last week: COT report
Today 01:30 AM
AUD/USD teetering as selling momentum delivers death cross
Yesterday 11:07 PM
USD rallies on hawkish Fed, although USD/JPY falters below 152: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:12 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AU CPI, AUD forward returns for Easter
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Chart showing uptrend
The US dollar could be undervalued if commodities continue to rip higher
By:
Matt Simpson
March 19, 2024 02:03 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude oil consolidates bullish break, gold heavy after record run
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 18, 2024 06:10 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD hints at sentiment extreme ahead of BOE, FOMC: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 17, 2024 11:57 PM
        Energy
        Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 14, 2024 11:25 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.