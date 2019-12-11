Gold extends recovery as dollar heads lower ahead of FOMC

The price of gold is up for the third consecutive day, making back more of the losses it suffered on Friday when the publication of the stronger-than-expected US employment report gave the US dollar a short-term boost.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 11, 2019 11:31 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The price of gold is up for the third consecutive day, making back more of the losses it suffered on Friday when the publication of the stronger-than-expected US employment report gave the US dollar a short-term boost.  But despite a slightly stronger US consumer inflation report today, the dollar has reacted negatively ahead of the FOMC rate decision later on. Headline CPI came in slightly ahead of expectations at 2.1% year-over-year while core CPI was in line at 2.3%. However, the dollar failed to respond positively, allowing the likes of the AUD/USD, GBP/USD and gold to extend their recoveries.

Investors are looking forward to the FOMC meeting later, where the Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged. In fact, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, the Fed is not expected to trim interest rates again until at least July 2020, when the probability of a 25-basis point cut is currently around 50%. The probability of a cut increases as we head towards the latter parts of the year.

So, the dollar, and by extension gold, may not respond much in reaction to the Fed’s likely inaction today. But the markets could still move sharply should Chairman Jay Powell says something surprising at the press conference or the dot plots reveal an unexpected shift in interest rate projections. With the US economy holding its own relatively better than the rest of the world, we doubt the Fed will be too dovish, however. At the same time, though, there is a risk the US-China trade situation may go from bad to worse in 2020. This is the key risk facing investors and the Fed.

Speaking of the US-China situation, Trump must decide whether to add tariffs to $160 billion of Chinese goods over the weekend. Whilst there have been mixed reports over a potential delay, advisors are to meet with Trump over the coming days to hopefully finalise the decision. However, in the event the tariffs are not cancelled by Friday, then we may see a rise in risk aversion ahead of the weekend.

So, safe-haven gold could extend its gains further while uncertainty remains over Sunday’s tariffs, regardless of what the FOMC decides today.


Source: Trading View and City Index

From a technical point of view, gold remains range-bound for now. Key support at $1450 is holding, although prices haven’t accelerated away from here yet. Resistance is seen around $1472/3 then around $1480. A break above $1480 could pave the way for gold to rise above its bearish trend line. It needs to break above the trend line to potentially resume its long-term bullish trend.

Related tags: FOMC Gold

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FOMC articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    FOMC Instant Reaction: Powell Threads the Needle, Longer Pause in Play?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 29, 2025 07:58 PM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        U.S. Dollar, USD/JPY: Are Yen Carry Unwind Fears Driving the Global Sell-Off?
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 27, 2025 07:42 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.