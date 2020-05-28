EU indices still up this morning TA focus on Diageo

European stocks report | Rolls-Royce | Diageo | Bodycote | Roche...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 28, 2020 4:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices still up this morning | TA focus on Diageo

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index adding 0.2%. Both Germany's DAX 30 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up 1.3%, and France's CAC 40 charged 1.8% higher.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
62% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
84% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 86% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).
31% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 31% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 1.36pt to 29.4, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: none

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 7bps to -0.43% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 1bp to -22bps (below its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
EC 10:00: May Consumer Confidence final, exp.: -22
EC 10:00: May Industrial Sentiment, exp.: -30.4
EC 10:00: May Services Sentiment, exp.: -35
EC 10:00: May Economic Sentiment, exp.: 67
EC 10:00: May Business Confidence, exp.: -1.81
EC 10:00: May Consumer Inflation expectations, exp.: 29.1
UK 10:45: 30-Year Treasury Gilt auction, exp.: 0.61%
FR 11:00: Apr Jobseekers Total, exp.: 3488.6K
FR 11:00: Apr Unemployment Benefit Claims, exp.: 243K
GE 13:00: May Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: 0.4%
GE 13:00: May Harmonised Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0.8%
GE 13:00: May Harmonised Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: 0.4%
GE 13:00: May Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0.9%

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD was firm above 1.1000 level while GBP/USD was little changed at 1.2264. USD/JPY edged up to 107.84.

Spot gold rebounded to $1,713 an ounce.

#UK - IRELAND#
Rolls-Royce's, an engineering group, shareholder AKO Capital offered to sell 96.7 million shares in the company at 318p per share, according to Bloomberg.

Bodycote, a heat treatment services and thermal processes specialist, posted a trading update: "Total Group revenue for the first four months was 12% lower at £216m (down 11% at constant currency and 13% excluding the impact of acquisitions). The month of April experienced constant currency revenues 30% lower than in April last year (35% lower, excluding the impact of acquisitions). By swift and decisive action, we have significantly mitigated the impact of the revenue decline on the Group's profitability, with the Group having positive Headline Operating Profit and generating net cash in each of the first four months of the year, including April."

Stagecoach Group, a bus operators, issued a trading update: "Our available liquidity has increased significantly due to positive cash flow and new borrowing capacity.  Available cash and undrawn, committed bank facilities have increased to over £800m. (...) We estimate that our adjusted earnings per share for the year ended 2 May 2020 will be between 12.5p and 14.0p. (...) Plans are in place to increase our regional bus vehicle mileage closer to pre-COVID levels in the near future, versus the current c.40% of pre-COVID levels."

Diageo, an alcoholic beverages group, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Citigroup. From a chartist point of view, the recovery continues after the share has bounced off a long-term ascending trend line in place since 2009 and a rebound from the RSI indicator within its oversold area. Above 2300, look for 3292 & 3640p.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


#PORTUGAL#
EDP, a Portuguese electric utilities company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Societe Generale.

EDP Renovaveis, a Portuguese renewable energy company, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Societe Generale.


#ITALY#
Davide Campari-Milano, a branded beverage company, was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Citigroup.


#SWITZERLAND#
Roche, a pharmaceutical group, reported that it has started a global phase 3 trial of Actemra/RoActemra plus remdesivir in hospitalised patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in collaboration with Gilead Sciences.


EX-DIVIDEND
3I Group:17.5p, Dassault Systemes: E0.7
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Today 03:00 AM
Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
July 19, 2024 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
July 19, 2024 06:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Crude_oil_USD
WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
By:
Matt Simpson
July 18, 2024 12:48 AM
    Market chart
    EUR/USD, AUD/USD traders flipped to net-long exposure: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 15, 2024 01:00 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
      By:
      David Scutt
      July 13, 2024 12:00 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold, Silver Analysis: Precious Metals Poised to Break Out?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 10, 2024 06:32 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.