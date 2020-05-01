EU indices mostly closed for Labor Day TA focus on Ryanair

European stocks report | Ryanair | Allianz | Lonza Group...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 1, 2020 4:14 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices mostly closed for Labor Day | TA focus on Ryanair

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks turned to the downside, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index falling 2.0%. Germany's DAX 30 lost 2.2%, France's CAC 40 slipped 2.1%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slumped 3.5%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
80% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
86% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 95% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).
23% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 26% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 3.19pts to 33.91, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
personal & household goods, real estate, utilities

Europe worst 3 sectors
banks, basic resources, insurance

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 3bps to -0.5% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 4bps to -17bps (above its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
UK 09:30: Mar Net Lending to Individuals MoM, exp.: £5.2B
UK 09:30: Mar Mortgage Approvals, exp.: 73.55K
UK 09:30: Mar Mortgage Lending, exp.: £4B
UK 09:30: Mar BoE Consumer Credit, exp.: £0.9B
UK 09:30: Apr Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI final, exp.: 47.8

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD firmed at 1.0945 while GBP/USD eased to 1.2563. USD/JPY held above the 107.00 level.

Spot gold rebounded to $1,690 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
U.K. house prices grew 0.7% on month in April (-0.3% expected), according to the Nationwide Building Society.

Ryanair, an airline group, posted a COVID-19 update: "The Ryanair Airlines will shortly notify their trade unions about its restructuring and job loss program, (...) and may result in the loss of up to 3,000 mainly pilot and cabin crew jobs, (...) The Group expects to report a net loss of over E100m in Q1, with further losses in Q2 (peak summer) due to the substantial decline in traffic arising from Covid-19 fleet groundings. Ryanair expects that its return to scheduled services will be rendered more difficult by competing with flag carrier airlines, who will be financing below cost selling with the benefit of over E30 billion in unlawful State Aid, in breach of both EU State Aid and competition rules."


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Barratt Developments, a house-builder, released a COVID-19 update: "Work on our construction sites will recommence from 11 May, initially to implement the changes required under our new working practices and protocols. We will then start a phased return to construction, with 180 sites - around 50% of the total - in the first phase. (...) Initially our construction activities will prioritize sold plots at advanced stages of construction, and we therefore expect a limited number of additional completions this financial year. As at 26 April 2020, the Group has completed 11,776 homes (2019: 11,723 homes) (including JVs). Our total forward sales are 12,271 homes at a value of £2,852.9m (including JVs)."

Lloyds Banking Group, a major U.K. banking group, announced that Chief Operating Officer Juan Colombas has agreed to delay his retirement, and will remain in the post until September 18, 2020."

Royal Dutch Shell, an oil giant, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.

Next, a retail group, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at HSBC.


#GERMANY#
Allianz, a financial services group, said it expects 1Q net income of 1.4 billion euros, down from 2.0 billion euros in the prior-year period, and operating profit is estimated to drop to 2.3 billion euros from 3.0 billion euros. In addition, the company announced the withdrawal of 2020 operating profit target of 11.5 - 12.5 billion euros, citing the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Wirecard, a digital financial commerce platform operator, was downgraded to "equalweight" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#FRANCE#
Societe Generale, a banking group, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Citigroup.


#BENELUX#
Ageas, an insurance group, was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.


#SWITZERLAND#
Lonza Group, a clinical stage biotechnology company, announced a 10-year strategic collaboration agreement to enable larger scale manufacture of Moderna's mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1273) against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and additional Moderna products in the future. The company said: "Our common goal is to potentially enable manufacturing of up to 1 billion doses of mRNA-1273."
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.