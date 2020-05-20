﻿

EU indices are still consolidating this morning TA focus on Astrazeneca

European stocks report | Experian | Astrazeneca | Deutsche Lufthansa | Michelin...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 20, 2020 4:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices are still consolidating this morning | TA focus on Astrazeneca

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks consolidated gains made in the prior session, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index slipping 0.6%. France's CAC lost 0.9% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.8%, while Germany's DAX added 0.2%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
55% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
67% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 74% Monday (above the 20D moving average).
26% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 27% Monday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 1.11pt to 30.17, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Financial Services, Technology, Basic Resource
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
technology, financial services, basic resources

Europe worst 3 sectors
telecommunications, automobiles & parts, utilities

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 6bps to -0.47% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -21bps (above its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
UK 07:00: Apr Core Inflation Rate MoM, exp.: 0.1%
UK 07:00: Apr PPI Output YoY, exp.: 0.3%
UK 07:00: Apr PPI Input YoY, exp.: -2.9%
UK 07:00: Apr PPI Input MoM, exp.: -3.6%
UK 07:00: Apr PPI Output MoM, exp.: -0.2%
UK 07:00: Apr Inflation Rate MoM, exp.: 0%
UK 07:00: Apr Core Inflation Rate YoY, exp.: 1.6%
UK 07:00: Apr Inflation Rate YoY, exp.: 1.5%
UK 07:00: Apr PPI Core Output YoY, exp.: 0.9%
UK 07:00: Apr PPI Core Output MoM, exp.: 0.3%
UK 07:00: Apr Retail Price Idx YoY, exp.: 2.6%
UK 07:00: Apr Retail Price Idx MoM, exp.: 0.2%
EC 09:00: ECB Non-Monetary Policy Meeting
EC 09:00: Mar Current Account, exp.: E33.8B
EC 10:00: Apr Inflation Rate MoM final, exp.: 0.5%
EC 10:00: Apr Core Inflation Rate YoY final, exp.: 1%
EC 10:00: Apr Inflation Rate YoY final, exp.: 0.7%
FR 10:00: 3-Year BTAN auction, exp.: -0.43%
FR 10:00: 5-Year BTAN auction, exp.: -0.36%
GE 10:40: 10-Year Bund auction, exp.: -0.48%
EC 15:00: May Consumer Confidence Flash, exp.: -22.7

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD climbed to 1.0938 level and GBP/USD held gains at 1.2262. USD/JPY eased to 107.77. This morning, government data showed that Japan's core machinery orders slid 0.4% on month in March (-6.7% expected). AUD/USD was broadly flat at 0.6543. Earlier today, government data showed that Australia's preliminary retail sales dropped 17.9% on month in April (+8.5% in March).

Spot gold extended its rebound to $1,748 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Experian, an information services company, announced FY results: "We continued to make good financial progress during the year and revenue increased by 7% to US$5,179m (2019: US$4,861m) reflecting the improved underlying performance of ongoing activities. Operating profit for the year ended 31 March 2020 increased to US$1,185m (2019: US$1,162m). Profit before tax decreased to US$942m (2019: US$957m) due to an increase in net finance costs of US$49m. (...) Second interim dividend of 32.5 US cents per ordinary share, unchanged year-on-year, to bring the total for FY20 to 47.0 US cents per share. (...) For the month of April, the Group experienced a decline in organic revenue of (5)%. Should current trading trends continue throughout the first quarter, we estimate that Q1 organic revenue will decline in a range of (5)% to (10)%."

Royal Bank of Scotland Group, a U.K. banking group, announced the pricing of 1.6 billion dollars of senior notes in two parts: "USD 1,000,000,000 3.073% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Notes due 2028 and USD 600,000,000 2.359% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Green Notes due 2024."

Severn Trent, a water company, released full-year results: "Group turnover of £1,844 million, up £76 million (4.3%). (...) Group underlying PBIT of £570 million, down £3 million (0.6%). (...) Underlying basic EPS of 146.0 pence (up 0.1%). (...) Reported profit after tax of £159 million (down 49.6%) and basic EPS of 66.7 pence (down 50.0%) after exceptional Water Plus losses and exceptional deferred tax charge from the rate change of £91.8 million. (...) the Board has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 60.05 pence per share for 2019/20 (2018/19: 56.02 pence per share). This gives a total ordinary dividend for the year of 100.08 pence (2018/19: 93.37 pence)."

AstraZeneca, a biopharmaceutical company, said its Lynparza (olaparib) has been approved in the U.S. for treatment of homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. From a chartist point of view, we confirm our bullish bias as the 7950 has been reached and broken up. Next target 1000p.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Marks & Spencer, a retailing group, posted full-year results: "Group profit before tax and adjusting items was 403.1 million pounds, down 21.2% on last year. The decline includes an estimated impact from Covid-19 of 51.9 million pounds in March. The profit decrease was largely due to the decline in Clothing & Home operating profit. (...) Strong Food LFL (like-for-like) revenue of 1.9% and operating profit up 11.2%. (...) The UK Clothing & Home business (...) revenue declined 8.3% overall, with LFL revenue down 6.2%, including an estimated 2.2% adverse impact from Covid-19 in March."

Great Portland Estates, a property group, released full-year results: "IFRS and EPRA NAV per share of 868 pence, up 1.8% over twelve months; (...) EPRA EPS of 22.0 pence, up 13.4%. Cash EPS of 17.9 pence, up 4.7%. (...) IFRS profit after tax of £51.8 million (2019: £49.5 million). (...) Total dividend per share of 12.6 pence, up 3.3% on 2019, including final dividend of 7.9 pence (2019: 7.9 pence)."

BT Group, a telecommunications holding company, was upgraded to "hold" from "sell" at Deutsche Bank.

Compass Group, a contract food service company, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank.


#GERMANY#
Deutsche Lufthansa's, an airline group, need for government aid is getting increasingly urgent, as its liquidity continues to decline, reported Reuters citing an internal letter.

Fresenius, a health care company, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.

Fresenius Medical Care, a dialysis services provider, was upgraded to "equalweight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#FRANCE#
Michelin, a tire manufacturer, reported that European original equipment tires demand plunged 95% year in April and slumped 99% in North America, and replacement tires demand in these two regions was down 53% and 47% respectively. The company said "economic recovery is confirmed in China", with just a 4% decline in original equipment tires demand, while replacement tires demand was up 2%.

Renault, an automobile group, has secured a 5 billion euros state-guaranteed loan from banks, reported Reuters citing people familiar with the matter.


#BENELUX#
AB InBev, a drink and brewing company, was upgraded to "neutral" from "underweight" at JPMorgan.


#SWITZERLAND#
Lonza Group, a chemicals and biotechnology company, will announce a new CEO in late may or early June, according to Chairman Albert Baehny citing by Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.


EX-DIVIDEND
Deutsche Boerse: E2.9, Julius Baer: SF0.375
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
Today 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
Today 01:34 PM
S&P 500 rally threatened as geopolitics enters the ring: The Week Ahead
Today 05:26 AM
USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
Today 01:15 AM
US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Bullish breakout still on cards as Japan FX intervention looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

united_states_04
USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:15 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil forecast: Bullish golden cross looms as WTI hits 2024 highs
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:32 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Analysis: XAU/USD Surges to Fresh Record Above $2250 – Where Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 1, 2024 01:09 PM
        Crude oil rises on production cuts, ASX 200 set to retrace? Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 25, 2024 10:27 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.