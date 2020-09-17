﻿

Asia Morning September 18

The persistently high claims for U.S. jobless benefits caused some concerns...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2020 9:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks End in the Red

On Thursday, U.S. stocks ended in negative territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 130 points (-0.47%) to 27902, the S&P 500 dropped 28 points (-0.84%) to 3357 and the Nasdaq 100 slid 166 points (-1.48%) to 11080.


S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart


Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


The persistently high claims for U.S. jobless benefits caused some concerns. The U.S. Labor Department reported that Initial Jobless Claims fell to 860,000 in the week ended September 12 (850,000 expected, 893,000 in the prior week). And U.S. Housing Starts declined to an annualized rate of 1.416 million units in August (1.488 million units expected).

Real Estate (-2.19%), Media (-2.17%) and Retail (-1.71%) sectors lost the most. Illumina (ILMN -7.58%), American Tower (AMT -4.77%), NetApp Inc (NTAP -4.28%) and Southwest Airlines (LUV -4.04%) were top losers. Meanwhile, General Electric (GE +4.37%) and Ford Motor (F +3.85%) were higher.   

And tech giants - Apple (AAPL -1.60%), Amazon.com (AMZN -2.25%) and Tesla (TSLA -4.15%) - were broadly lower.

Approximately 66.4% (64.2% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 57.4% (53.7% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

European stocks ended in the red. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.51%, Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.36%, France's CAC 40 slid 0.69%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.47%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield marked a low of 0.646% before bouncing back to 0.6822%.

Oil prices increased after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies stressed commitment to their agreed output cut. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (October) advanced 2.0% to $40.97 a barrel.

Spot gold lost $15.00 (-0.77%) to $1,944 an ounce.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar weakened against its major peers, with the ICE Dollar Index dropping 0.3% on day to 92.91

EUR/USD marked a day-low of 1.1737 before closing up 0.3% to 1.1853.

GBP/USD gained 0.1% to 1.2975, up for a fourth straight session. The Bank of England held its benchmark rate at 0.10% and maintained its asset purchases target at 745 billion pounds as expected. BOE said "the Monetary Policy Committee will keep under review the range of actions that could be taken to deliver its objectives". Later today, U.K. retail sales data for August will be released (+0.8% on month expected).

USD/JPY fell 0.2% to 104.71, posting a four-day losing streak. The Bank of Japan decided to keep its benchmark rate at -0.10% as expected. This morning, official data showed that Japan's national CPI grew 0.2% on year in August (as expected),

USD/CAD slipped 0.2% to 1.3145. Canada's retail sales data for July will be reported later in the day (+1.0% on month expected).

Meanwhile, AUD/USD gained 0.2% to 0.7318. Government data showed that the Australian economy added 111,000 jobs in August (-35,000 jobs expected), while jobless rate dropped to 6.8% (7.7% expected) from 7.5% in July.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AU CPI, AUD forward returns for Easter
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD analysis: What’s next after a volatile week for US dollar?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dumps to 1.2600 on Dovish BOE
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold eases from all time high, inflation data in focus
Yesterday 07:56 AM
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
US dollar analysis: DXY extends recovery - Forex Friday
March 22, 2024 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Chart showing uptrend
The US dollar could be undervalued if commodities continue to rip higher
By:
Matt Simpson
March 19, 2024 02:03 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude oil consolidates bullish break, gold heavy after record run
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 18, 2024 06:10 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD hints at sentiment extreme ahead of BOE, FOMC: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 17, 2024 11:57 PM
        Energy
        Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 14, 2024 11:25 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.