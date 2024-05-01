WTI Crude Oil Charts: Oil Demand vs FOMC Statement

WTI Crude Oil takes a dive as market anticipations steer the wheel towards lower demand expectations

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:09 PM
Oil rig on an grey day
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The economic calendar’s highly anticipated event, the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and outlook, is looming on the horizon with markets pricing in potential contractionary effects. Consumer sentiment statistics reported a drop yesterday from the 103 level towards 97, highlighting a drop in overall financial confidence.

With bearish anticipations on the horizon, the demand outlook on WTI Crude Oil is in question, weighing down on oil prices. Another factor in the play is the crude oil inventory data later today, with higher expectations for supply levels between last week’s -6.4M change and this week’s -2.3M change.

SPDR Energy Select Sector (XLE) – Weekly Timeframe – Logarithmic Scale

Energy Select Sector ETF XLE

The Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) is back at a significant support zone, that served as a 1.3-year resistance prior to this year’s breakout. A drop back in the extended consolidation can stimulate bearish sentiment from a pattern perspective. However, from an Elliott wave perspective, prices can still potentially hold near the previous wave’s 4 zone, between 92.20 and 92.60, prior to the continuation of the year’s trend back up to the chart’s all-time high.

WTI Crude Oil – Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

WTI USOIL

Tracing a positive correlation with the SPDR Energy Select ETF (XLE), WTI Crude Oil touched back down the 80 zone with the latest 80.29 low. From an Elliott wave perspective, it retested near the lower degree wave 4 and can potentially hold a support level prior to the continuation of this year’s uptrend, given supporting fundamentals from positive economic outlooks and decreasing supply levels. The break below the 80-price zone can pave the way to the next significant Elliott wave level, the high of the trend’s wave 1, near the 78.60 zone. From a relative strength index perspective, the chart’s momentum dropped to weaker/oversold territories, potentially signaling an upcoming reversal.

UKOIL – Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

WTI UKOIL

UKOIL, also tracing positive correlations with the previously mentioned charts, tested a significant 84.74 low. A deeper correction can trace towards the trend’s wave 1 highs, near the 83.30-82.60 zone. From a relative strength index perspective, the chart’s momentum dropped to weaker/oversold territories, potentially signaling an upcoming reversal.

With technical scenarios set up, market sentiment and priced-in policies are closely monitored, anticipating heightened volatility as the day progresses.

 

Related tags: FOMC Crude Oil Energy Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
US dollar analysis: DXY faces crucial test with FOMC, NFP and PMI data ahead
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:57 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY key levels heading into ISM, employment, FOMC
Today 05:43 AM
NZD/USD, AUD/NZD: New Zealand recession is hammering the jobs market, inflation next
Today 12:21 AM
US dollar ‘bull’ dog unleashed, AUD/USD crushed on eve of Fed: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:08 PM
FOMC Meeting Preview: Will the Fed Put Rate Hikes on the Table?
Yesterday 05:21 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FOMC articles

Federal reserve building close-up
FOMC Meeting Preview: Will the Fed Put Rate Hikes on the Table?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 05:21 PM
    Wall Street sign with a building in background
    S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead: Into the FOMC
    By:
    James Stanley
    April 28, 2024 08:00 AM
      aus_06
      AUD/USD reclaims 200-day MA on surprisingly dovish Fed meeting: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 20, 2024 10:15 PM
        federal reserve stamp
        Fed Meeting Analysis: FOMC and Powell Still Looking For Excuses to Cut
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 20, 2024 06:53 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.