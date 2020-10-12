Asia Morning Oct 13

Amazon.com and Apple close with beefy gains...

October 12, 2020 9:45 PM
Asia Morning: Tech Giants Lead U.S. Stock Surge

On Monday, U.S. stocks charged higher, led by technology shares. The Nasdaq 100 surged 362 points (+3.09%) to 12088, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 250 points (+0.88%) to 28837, and the S&P 500 gained 57 points (+1.64%) to 3534.

Nasdaq 100 Index (Daily Chart): Rebound Continues

Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Tech giants Amazon.com (AMZN +4.75%) and Apple (AAPL +6.35%) closed with beefy gains. On Tuesday, Amazon will start its "Prime Day" annual two-day sale event, and Apple is said to unveil a new 5G-enabled iPhone at a California event.

Meanwhile, Technology Hardware & Equipment (+5.3%), Retailing (+2.88%) and Media (+2.87%) were the best-performing sectors.

European stocks were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.72%, Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.67% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.66%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.25%.

Spot gold price declined $7 (-0.37%) to $1,923 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude futures (November) fell $1.03 (-2.54%) to $39.57 a barrel. Impacts from Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico and an oil-worker strike in Norway were fading away.

The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for Columbus Day.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar still lacked upward momentum for a rebound. The ICE Dollar Index was little changed at 93.04.

EUR/USD eased 0.15% to 1.1812, while GBP/USD edged up 0.13% to 1.3064 extending its winning streak to a fourth session.

USD/JPY sank 0.27% to 105.33. Official data showed that Japan's Producer Prices dropped 0.8% on year in September (-0.5% expected). Machine Tool Orders plunged 15.0% on year in September (-23.2% in August). 

AUD/USD fell 0.43% to 0.7208 halting a three-day rally. Later today, China will report September Exports (+10.0% on year expected).

USD/CAD edged down 0.05% to 1.3114 posting a four-session decline.

The Chinese yuan (offshore) weakened against the U.S. dollar after China's central bank announced a rule change that made it cheaper to short the yuan. USD/CNH rebounded 0.87% to 6.7446.
