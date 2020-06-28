Asia Morning: U.S. Stock Indexes Pulled Down by Bank Stocks

On Friday, U.S. stocks ended sharply lower, weighed down by financial stocks which were market leaders in the prior session. Theplunged 730 points (-2.84%) to 25015, thesank 74 points (-2.42%) to 3009, and thewas down 252 points (-2.50%) to 9849.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily Chart

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView





were dragged down by the Federal Reserve's announced measures to bar the nation's biggest banks from buying back their own stocks or increasing dividend payments in the third quarter. Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -11.02%) and(GS -8.65%) shares lost the most.Media (-4.93%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (-4.74%) sectors were also under pressure. Social networking platformsandlost big.Meanwhile, market sentiment was also dampened by a rebound in coronavirus infections across the U.S.On the technical side, about 38.7% (36.7% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 20.0% (13.5% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed that Personal Income fell 4.2% on month in May (-6.0% expected), Personal Spending jumped 8.2% (+9.3% expected), the biggest increase on record. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index slipped to 78.1 in June (79.2 expected).European stocks were broadly lower. Thefell 0.4%. Germany's DAX dropped 0.7%, France's CAC slipped 0.2%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2%.U.S. government bond prices remained buoyed, as the benchmarksank further to 0.636% from 0.670% Thursday.price climbed $7.00 (+0.4%) to $1,771 an ounce.Oil prices lack upward momentum, as resurging coronavirus cases caused worries about a slowdown in the economy's reopening and demand for energy.(August) decreased 0.6% to $38.49 a barrel.On the forex front, theedged up 0.1% on day to 97.50, posting a three-day rally.was flat at 1.1219. Later today, the eurozone's Economic Confidence Index for June will be released (82.5 expected).slid 0.7% to 1.2335, the lowest level since May 28.was little changed at 107.22. This morning, official data showed that Japan's retail sales rose 2.1% on month in May (+3.0% expected)