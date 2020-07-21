Asia Morning July 22

Investors are awaiting earnings reports of Tesla (TSLA) and Microsoft (MSFT) due later today...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2020 10:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Mixed, Tech Shares Take Breather

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index (-119 points or 1.09% to 10833) took a breather following a series of record closes. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159 points (+0.60%) to 26840, and the S&P 500 added 5.5 points (+0.17%) to 3257.


S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Energy (+6.15%), Banks (+3.55%) and Food, Beverage & Tobacco (+1.7%) sectors performed the best, while Software & Services (-1.17%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (-0.98%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-0.86%) sectors lagged behind.

Energy companies such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY +10.96%), Devon Energy (DVN +10.52%) and Apache (APA +9.56%) were top gainers, boosted by rallying oil prices.

Investors are awaiting earnings reports of Tesla (TSLA -4.54%) and Microsoft (MSFT -1.35%) due later today.

On the technical side, about 51.8% (53.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 77.0% (81.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

European stocks closed in positive territory. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.32%. Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.96%, France's CAC 40 added 0.22%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.13%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged lower to 0.606% from 0.615% Monday.

Spot gold price soared $24.00 (+1.3%) to $1,841 an ounce, the highest close since September 2011. At the same time, spot silver rocketed 7.0% to close at $21.31 an ounce, the highest level in more than six years.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) jumped 2.8% to settle at $41.96 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.6% on day to 95.15, posting a three-day decline.

EUR/USD rose 0.8% to 1.1533, the highest level since January last year. European Union leaders have reached an agreement on a 750 billion euros stimulus package. 

GBP/USD climbed 0.5% to 1.2730, up for a third straight session.

USD/JPY lost 0.4% to 106.85.

AUD/USD surged 1.7% to 0.7131, the highest level since April 2019, and NZD/USD jumped 1.0% to a six-month high of 0.6643.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.